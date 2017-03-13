Good article, Ian Lenagan has been massive for the success of our club. I'm not sure you have summed up the feeling around the club in 2009 - 2010 accurately though. As I remember it, the general feeling was that Noble had been good for us, but wasn't capable of taking us to trophies. When Maguire took over and news about the grueling pre-season training started filtering through I remember there being a lot of excitement for the forthcoming season. I certainly remember betting on us to be champions that year before we had even played our first game.