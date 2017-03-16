WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 6:27 pm
TrinityIHC
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4477
Location: Outside your remit
moto748 wrote:
Is Cas the only SL ground you can smoke in now? (I haven't been to all of them)


There is a designated smokers corner at Belle Vue, North East corner
Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 6:56 pm
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7634
King Street Cat wrote:
I heard a rumour at the game on Sunday about Odsal.


Taking SL into untapped territory there then :CRAZY:

That says more about self preservation of The RFL than wanting to help Trinity.

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:02 pm
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 280
wrencat1873 wrote:
Taking SL into untapped territory there then :CRAZY:

That says more about self preservation of The RFL than wanting to help Trinity.


It doesn't say anything about the RFL because it'll be absolute nonsense. Why would we move from a ground in Wakefield that is pretty grim and expensive to maintain to a ground in Bradford that is just as bad?

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:44 pm
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7634
jakeyg95 wrote:
It doesn't say anything about the RFL because it'll be absolute nonsense. Why would we move from a ground in Wakefield that is pretty grim and expensive to maintain to a ground in Bradford that is just as bad?


I was replying to the rumour and taking the mickey out of the "policy" of spreading the game to new cities.
Having said that, Trinity wont be at Belle Vue next season and there aren't too many options.
