WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield moving to Fev?

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Wakefield moving to Fev?

 
Post a reply

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:41 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6083
Tigerade why don't you direct your sarcastic, pretending-to-be-dumb questions towards MC? Or better yet stick em up where the sun don't shine so you can mix em with the rest of the poop you stir.

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 12:29 am
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4476
Location: Outside your remit
Willzay wrote:
Tigerade why don't you direct your sarcastic, pretending-to-be-dumb questions towards MC? Or better yet stick em up where the sun don't shine so you can mix em with the rest of the poop you stir.


Bit harsh - think he made a good point tbh
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:53 am
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4601
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
I was only questioning what had happened to Manni Hussain's offer of a redevelopment of Belle Vue. Didn't he say plans would be made public a few month's ago ?
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 10:05 am
Egg Banjo Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:32 pm
Posts: 49
Tigerade wrote:
I was only questioning what had happened to Manni Hussain's offer of a redevelopment of Belle Vue. Didn't he say plans would be made public a few month's ago ?

I think that was dependant on some additional funding coming in from the developer of Newmarket so they could find the cheaper redevelopment instead of an expensive new stadium. I'm guessing that they didn't want to make them funds available either.

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 11:25 am
Wildthing User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10945
Location: The City of Wakefield
Willzay wrote:
Tigerade why don't you direct your sarcastic, pretending-to-be-dumb questions towards MC? Or better yet stick em up where the sun don't shine so you can mix em with the rest of the poop you stir.


Indeed - so transparent.
TRINITY Wildcats.

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 12:55 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2235
TrinityIHC wrote:
no area for any smokers to nip and indulge in a cig at half time.


Is Cas the only SL ground you can smoke in now? (I haven't been to all of them)

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 1:56 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35200
Location: "The cuss i will?"
MattyB wrote:
As a Leeds fan I would assume it does help that the three you've named would have attracted good local rivalry attendances over the years with atmospheres to match.

For me, give me Saints at the DW on Good Friday with 24k+ on any day, or away at Saints or Wire, for Wigan fans fantastic atmospheres as both sets of supporters bounce off each other. As opposed to Headingley (always poor for away support noise due to the open roof) or Huddersfield...etc.



Huddersfield wasn't too bad when you go all the way back t when you had home and away side by side in the (now) home stand.

That was always fun and good natured.
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 3:29 pm
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4601
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
moto748 wrote:
Is Cas the only SL ground you can smoke in now? (I haven't been to all of them)


Yes - I think so. The Railway end and the uncovered sides I think.
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 3:34 pm
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4601
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Thanks for the replies chaps. Just another one if I may. Also in the Michael Carter interview he states that the club have also been in talks with second club (outside the district) about a possible ground share. Could it be Barnsley or Doncaster ? What about Odsal ? With Odsal under RFL ownership it could be a case of the governing body protecting the club until a suitable stadium is found.
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Beverley red, bigalf, Carisma HFC, cas all the way, Charlie Sheen, childofthenorthern, Grimmy, HuddsRL5, Karen, Kevs Head, Kiyan, moxi1, Smith's Brolly, The FC Aces, wiganermike and 117 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,536,4031,74475,8454,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
14-12
BRISBANE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}