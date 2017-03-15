Clearwing wrote:
I'll take an away day at cas, wakey or even odsal over the plastic mausoleums.
As a Leeds fan I would assume it does help that the three you've named would have attracted good local rivalry attendances over the years with atmospheres to match.
For me, give me Saints at the DW on Good Friday with 24k+ on any day, or away at Saints or Wire, for Wigan fans fantastic atmospheres as both sets of supporters bounce off each other. As opposed to Headingley (always poor for away support noise due to the open roof) or Huddersfield...etc.
|
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA
WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017
SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016
CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013
LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012
ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015
BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012
CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012