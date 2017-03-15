WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:29 pm
The Yanks are going back to quirky "heritage" style when building new stadia.

I'm not sure why we seem so in love with building the same bowl type stadia all over the country,Probably cost. You can easily make new stadia look both modern and quirky.

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:44 pm
tenerifeRhino wrote:
The Yanks are going back to quirky "heritage" style when building new stadia


Like what? Have you seen Minnesota's and Atlanta's new stadiums?

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 3:47 pm
TrinityIHC wrote:
Yes we have gained a lot through progress but we have definitely lost something along the way.


Fully agree. The most enjoyable away games for me are at Headingley and Wheldon Road.

Don't even get me started on the new Wembley!
Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 4:40 pm
Probably more MLB stadia than NFL

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 5:41 pm
I'll take an away day at cas, wakey or even odsal over the plastic mausoleums.
Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 5:55 pm
My favourite grounds to visit until a few years ago were Wheldon Road, Knowsley Road and The Willows. Shame that two of them have been replaced by newer grounds which are much worse to watch a game in.

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 6:56 pm
Clearwing wrote:
I'll take an away day at cas, wakey or even odsal over the plastic mausoleums.



As a Leeds fan I would assume it does help that the three you've named would have attracted good local rivalry attendances over the years with atmospheres to match.

For me, give me Saints at the DW on Good Friday with 24k+ on any day, or away at Saints or Wire, for Wigan fans fantastic atmospheres as both sets of supporters bounce off each other. As opposed to Headingley (always poor for away support noise due to the open roof) or Huddersfield...etc.
Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 7:52 pm
MattyB wrote:
As a Leeds fan I would assume it does help that the three you've named would have attracted good local rivalry attendances over the years with atmospheres to match.

For me, give me Saints at the DW on Good Friday with 24k+ on any day, or away at Saints or Wire, for Wigan fans fantastic atmospheres as both sets of supporters bounce off each other. As opposed to Headingley (always poor for away support noise due to the open roof) or Huddersfield...etc.


Fair point about the derbies though I have seen a fair few games at those grounds that haven't involved Leeds. Guess I ought to take in a Saints-Wigan-Wire combo or two before making a more objective judgement.
Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 7:56 pm
The new owners of Belle Vue (8MM) assured Michael Carter 6 months ago (according to League Weekly) that funds would be made available to up-grade the stadium. Why the break-down ? I also find it a bit strange that the club have not responded to Featherstone Rovers olive branch offer of a new home.
Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 8:11 pm
Tigerade wrote:
The new owners of Belle Vue (8MM) assured Michael Carter 6 months ago (according to League Weekly) that funds would be made available to up-grade the stadium. Why the break-down ? I also find it a bit strange that the club have not responded to Featherstone Rovers olive branch offer of a new home.


Because I guess there is some brinksmanship going on with the council and the prospect of losing the city's only professional sports club. An offer of a groundshare within the Wakefield metropolitan borough spoils that and perhaps not welcome.

I'm not convinced that we are at the final move of the chess piece just yet.
