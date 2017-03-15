Clearwing wrote: I'll take an away day at cas, wakey or even odsal over the plastic mausoleums.

As a Leeds fan I would assume it does help that the three you've named would have attracted good local rivalry attendances over the years with atmospheres to match.For me, give me Saints at the DW on Good Friday with 24k+ on any day, or away at Saints or Wire, for Wigan fans fantastic atmospheres as both sets of supporters bounce off each other. As opposed to Headingley (always poor for away support noise due to the open roof) or Huddersfield...etc.