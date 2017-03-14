|
BD wrote:
Unfortunately the concept of an unsegregated ground is a little hard to grasp for some
We love Cas away, should be an absolute corker with it being a Saturday evening in summer this season!
BD wrote:
Not sure what the 'oh dear' is for - everything I said is true. I can appreciate the issues Wakefield are having, and as I'm sure you're aware Cas have also been let down by the council/developers on numerous occasions (despite a lot of your fans thinking we have the council in our pocket - they're inept for both clubs, shown by the fact that we both still play in tin shacks) when it comes to our facilities.
It's not nice to see you move from your home but hopefully this will be the impetus you/the council need, it's never a good day with a professional sports team leaving the city. However I would be more inclined to come watch away matches at Featherstone than I would at Belle Vue.
Away fans, even those lucky enough to be playing in a modern stadia gifted to them by a LA or at the largesse of a roundball team, have always had fun by pointing out the shortcomings of BV - and they come to our forum to tell us about it, as if they're the first person to do so; and maybe under the false belief that they're telling us something we didn't know. Bear in mind, we have to stand in it every other week throughout the season - so we're very aware of what the experience is like.
Our new Chairman, and the volunteers who make up the Trust, have done everything humanly possible (with one high profile exception) to deliver a brand new stadium for the club and the wider community - but have been well and truly dry bummed by an unscrupulous developer - who has essentially been aided and abetted by WMDC to build a massive white box on green belt land, without ever having any intention of meeting the s106 agreement that allowed him to do so in the first place.
Cue pisstaking by opposition fans, calls to share with Cas, and talk of a merger; we've heard it all before.
Karen wrote:
Don't you just go down the side at Wheldon Rd?
I think i once saw a Cas fan say it was only the 2 Hull teams and Fartown who went down the side, everyone else chooses to stand in the open end behind the posts.
Couldn't imagine ever standing behind the sticks at Cas, or indeed Wakefield as, even before the segregation came in, we've always stood down the side anyway.
Cas is my 2nd favourite away trip after Wire, proper ground, proper fans, short train ride, plenty of booze !!!
Don't know why a thread about Wakefield moving has turn into a BV/Mend a Hose dick measuring contest but hey ho what can you do
Willzay wrote:
Don't know why a thread about Wakefield moving has turn into a BV/Mend a Hose dick measuring contest but hey ho what can you do
Willzay wrote:
Don't know why a thread about Wakefield moving has turn into a BV/Mend a Hose dick measuring contest but hey ho what can you do
Don't worry Will - only another 6 months at Belle Vue and the pain will be over. You'll be able to claim stadium bragging rites when you move to Dewsbury.
Other than the fact it costs the clubs a bomb to maintain- I don't see why people get so down on BV and the Jungle etc.
Sure they're a bit rough round the edges, but as long as you can see the game and get a drink - what else really matters? There's toilets (proper ones not the brick walls of yesteryear). They aren't dangerous, atmosphere is good at both etc.
The oft-mocked celebrity squares must raise more in corporate income than a lot of clubs.
Fair enough the HJ and the TOTALLY WICKED(tm) Stadium are nice places to watch rugby but what Wakey or Cas will end up with is tedious, soulless, lego stadiums like Salford and Leigh.
I'm not some old duffer yearning for the days of a real scrum but I much prefer Cas, Headingley, BV etc to going to Hudds and rattling round like a pea in a drum.
^ My thoughts exactly.
It'll be sad when the two grand old ladies BV and WR finally are put out of their misery.
I'd agree whole-heartedly about the soulless nature of modern stadia.
Knowsley road was an absolute dive, but bloody hell it could generate an atmosphere.
TrinityIHC wrote:
Other than the fact it costs the clubs a bomb to maintain- I don't see why people get so down on BV and the Jungle etc.
Sure they're a bit rough round the edges, but as long as you can see the game and get a drink - what else really matters? There's toilets (proper ones not the brick walls of yesteryear). They aren't dangerous, atmosphere is good at both etc.
The oft-mocked celebrity squares must raise more in corporate income than a lot of clubs.
Fair enough the HJ and the TOTALLY WICKED(tm) Stadium are nice places to watch rugby but what Wakey or Cas will end up with is tedious, soulless, lego stadiums like Salford and Leigh.
I'm not some old duffer yearning for the days of a real scrum but I much prefer Cas, Headingley, BV etc to going to Hudds and rattling round like a pea in a drum.
Totally agree, the problem with all of the modern flat pack stadiums, not just in rl but other sports as well is that they are all the same, boring designs with no atmosphere whatsoever. As long as the old stadiums are solid and arent gonna fall down then that is all that should matter.
