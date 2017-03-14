WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield moving to Fev?

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Wakefield moving to Fev?

 
Post a reply

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:47 pm
Karen User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 9:13 am
Posts: 9998
Location: The right side of the river, by 49 miles!!
BD wrote:
Unfortunately the concept of an unsegregated ground is a little hard to grasp for some :wink:

We love Cas away, should be an absolute corker with it being a Saturday evening in summer this season!
:DAISY: Black 'n' White's Best Female 2006 & Runner Up 2007 & 2008 :DAISY:
"We will not accept a top eight finish as a barometer of supposed success at any point in the future whilst I am the owner of this club", A Pearson 23/09/2011

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 3:24 pm
bren2k User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 12760
Location: Ossett
BD wrote:
Not sure what the 'oh dear' is for - everything I said is true. I can appreciate the issues Wakefield are having, and as I'm sure you're aware Cas have also been let down by the council/developers on numerous occasions (despite a lot of your fans thinking we have the council in our pocket - they're inept for both clubs, shown by the fact that we both still play in tin shacks) when it comes to our facilities.

It's not nice to see you move from your home but hopefully this will be the impetus you/the council need, it's never a good day with a professional sports team leaving the city. However I would be more inclined to come watch away matches at Featherstone than I would at Belle Vue.


Away fans, even those lucky enough to be playing in a modern stadia gifted to them by a LA or at the largesse of a roundball team, have always had fun by pointing out the shortcomings of BV - and they come to our forum to tell us about it, as if they're the first person to do so; and maybe under the false belief that they're telling us something we didn't know. Bear in mind, we have to stand in it every other week throughout the season - so we're very aware of what the experience is like.

Our new Chairman, and the volunteers who make up the Trust, have done everything humanly possible (with one high profile exception) to deliver a brand new stadium for the club and the wider community - but have been well and truly dry bummed by an unscrupulous developer - who has essentially been aided and abetted by WMDC to build a massive white box on green belt land, without ever having any intention of meeting the s106 agreement that allowed him to do so in the first place.

Cue pisstaking by opposition fans, calls to share with Cas, and talk of a merger; we've heard it all before.

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:35 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14548
Location: Overlooking the Canal
Karen wrote:
Don't you just go down the side at Wheldon Rd?


I think i once saw a Cas fan say it was only the 2 Hull teams and Fartown who went down the side, everyone else chooses to stand in the open end behind the posts.

Couldn't imagine ever standing behind the sticks at Cas, or indeed Wakefield as, even before the segregation came in, we've always stood down the side anyway.

Cas is my 2nd favourite away trip after Wire, proper ground, proper fans, short train ride, plenty of booze !!!
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:10 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6082
Don't know why a thread about Wakefield moving has turn into a BV/Mend a Hose dick measuring contest but hey ho what can you do

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 8:19 am
cas all the way User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2427
Location: advertising my villa
Willzay wrote:
Don't know why a thread about Wakefield moving has turn into a BV/Mend a Hose dick measuring contest but hey ho what can you do

:lol:

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:49 am
Tigerade User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4596
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Willzay wrote:
Don't know why a thread about Wakefield moving has turn into a BV/Mend a Hose dick measuring contest but hey ho what can you do


Don't worry Will - only another 6 months at Belle Vue and the pain will be over. You'll be able to claim stadium bragging rites when you move to Dewsbury. :D
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 10:04 am
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4470
Location: Outside your remit
Other than the fact it costs the clubs a bomb to maintain- I don't see why people get so down on BV and the Jungle etc.

Sure they're a bit rough round the edges, but as long as you can see the game and get a drink - what else really matters? There's toilets (proper ones not the brick walls of yesteryear). They aren't dangerous, atmosphere is good at both etc.

The oft-mocked celebrity squares must raise more in corporate income than a lot of clubs.

Fair enough the HJ and the TOTALLY WICKED(tm) Stadium are nice places to watch rugby but what Wakey or Cas will end up with is tedious, soulless, lego stadiums like Salford and Leigh.

I'm not some old duffer yearning for the days of a real scrum but I much prefer Cas, Headingley, BV etc to going to Hudds and rattling round like a pea in a drum.
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:27 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7758
Location: SWMC Coach
^ My thoughts exactly.

It'll be sad when the two grand old ladies BV and WR finally are put out of their misery.

I'd agree whole-heartedly about the soulless nature of modern stadia.

Knowsley road was an absolute dive, but bloody hell it could generate an atmosphere.
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:08 pm
yorksguy1865 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1064
Location: Inside my own head
TrinityIHC wrote:
Other than the fact it costs the clubs a bomb to maintain- I don't see why people get so down on BV and the Jungle etc.

Sure they're a bit rough round the edges, but as long as you can see the game and get a drink - what else really matters? There's toilets (proper ones not the brick walls of yesteryear). They aren't dangerous, atmosphere is good at both etc.

The oft-mocked celebrity squares must raise more in corporate income than a lot of clubs.

Fair enough the HJ and the TOTALLY WICKED(tm) Stadium are nice places to watch rugby but what Wakey or Cas will end up with is tedious, soulless, lego stadiums like Salford and Leigh.

I'm not some old duffer yearning for the days of a real scrum but I much prefer Cas, Headingley, BV etc to going to Hudds and rattling round like a pea in a drum.


Totally agree, the problem with all of the modern flat pack stadiums, not just in rl but other sports as well is that they are all the same, boring designs with no atmosphere whatsoever. As long as the old stadiums are solid and arent gonna fall down then that is all that should matter.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Brid B&W, broadybull87, Bullseye, Durham Giant, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Jimmythecuckoo, Karen, Mark_W, Mild mannered Janitor, NEwildcat, shinymcshine, TrinityIHC and 107 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,535,8081,79975,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}