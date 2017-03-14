BD wrote: Not sure what the 'oh dear' is for - everything I said is true. I can appreciate the issues Wakefield are having, and as I'm sure you're aware Cas have also been let down by the council/developers on numerous occasions (despite a lot of your fans thinking we have the council in our pocket - they're inept for both clubs, shown by the fact that we both still play in tin shacks) when it comes to our facilities.



It's not nice to see you move from your home but hopefully this will be the impetus you/the council need, it's never a good day with a professional sports team leaving the city. However I would be more inclined to come watch away matches at Featherstone than I would at Belle Vue.

Away fans, even those lucky enough to be playing in a modern stadia gifted to them by a LA or at the largesse of a roundball team, have always had fun by pointing out the shortcomings of BV - and they come to our forum to tell us about it, as if they're the first person to do so; and maybe under the false belief that they're telling us something we didn't know. Bear in mind, we have to stand in it every other week throughout the season - so we're very aware of what the experience is like.Our new Chairman, and the volunteers who make up the Trust, have done everything humanly possible (with one high profile exception) to deliver a brand new stadium for the club and the wider community - but have been well and truly dry bummed by an unscrupulous developer - who has essentially been aided and abetted by WMDC to build a massive white box on green belt land, without ever having any intention of meeting the s106 agreement that allowed him to do so in the first place.Cue pisstaking by opposition fans, calls to share with Cas, and talk of a merger; we've heard it all before.