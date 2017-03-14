|
Good news. The Cas ground is a dump as well but at least you can see the pitch and it's unsegregated. When they decided to make Belle Vue segregated and shove away fans down the side where you can't see anything because the 'stand' (if you can call it that) is so shallow in relation to the pitch, it was the last time I went. I'm not paying money to get rained on with a crap view.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:51 am
Oh dear.
FWIW, I always prefered the view from the Western Terrace (where the away fans have to go now) but, after 25 years, we were forced into the North Stand.
I'll concede the bit about getting wet though, just like Headingley or Castleford (and Odsal)
The ground isn't in good order, hence the efforts to move, which have been thwarted by WMDC, who despite being involved with the Newmarket plans at the outset, have completely washed their hands of it AND allowed the big white box (Newcold) to be built outside the original development, thus, not counting towards the trigger point for the new stadium build. Mind you, there is substantial doubt that the developer ever actually intended to adhere to the agreement.
Nobody can argue that Trinity have had plenty of their own failings down the years but since the 15,000 signature petition was gathered and planning permission granted, Trinity and the Community Trust had been led a very merry dance by the other parties involved and in any other district, the council would step in and force the developer to perform but, in Wakefield, they appear to have helped in every way possible to allow the developer to get away with murder.
The big question is WHY they would allow things to happen in this way.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:29 am
BD
Not sure what the 'oh dear' is for - everything I said is true. I can appreciate the issues Wakefield are having, and as I'm sure you're aware Cas have also been let down by the council/developers on numerous occasions (despite a lot of your fans thinking we have the council in our pocket - they're inept for both clubs, shown by the fact that we both still play in tin shacks) when it comes to our facilities.
It's not nice to see you move from your home but hopefully this will be the impetus you/the council need, it's never a good day with a professional sports team leaving the city. However I would be more inclined to come watch away matches at Featherstone than I would at Belle Vue.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:31 am
Fat brown envelopes would be my guess.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:33 am
Even if Newcold (the big white box) were to count towards the trigger point there is nothing in place to stop Yorkcourt from falling slightly short of the said trigger point anyway - so in effect it's all hypothetical.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:36 am
Not really, it's a flipping big unit and they have just started work on making it even bigger, which would have moved the trigger point even closer.
As it stands we are still on zero
Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:39 am
I've drove past it several times WC - I know, its massive and a right eyesore. A blot on the landscape.
Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:06 pm
Don't you just go down the side at Wheldon Rd?
Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:23 pm
Unfortunately the concept of an unsegregated ground is a little hard to grasp for some
