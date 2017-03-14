BD wrote: Good news. The Cas ground is a dump as well but at least you can see the pitch and it's unsegregated. When they decided to make Belle Vue segregated and shove away fans down the side where you can't see anything because the 'stand' (if you can call it that) is so shallow in relation to the pitch, it was the last time I went. I'm not paying money to get rained on with a crap view.

Oh dear.FWIW, I always prefered the view from the Western Terrace (where the away fans have to go now) but, after 25 years, we were forced into the North Stand.I'll concede the bit about getting wet though, just like Headingley or Castleford (and Odsal)The ground isn't in good order, hence the efforts to move, which have been thwarted by WMDC, who despite being involved with the Newmarket plans at the outset, have completely washed their hands of it AND allowed the big white box (Newcold) to be built outside the original development, thus, not counting towards the trigger point for the new stadium build. Mind you, there is substantial doubt that the developer ever actually intended to adhere to the agreement.Nobody can argue that Trinity have had plenty of their own failings down the years but since the 15,000 signature petition was gathered and planning permission granted, Trinity and the Community Trust had been led a very merry dance by the other parties involved and in any other district, the council would step in and force the developer to perform but, in Wakefield, they appear to have helped in every way possible to allow the developer to get away with murder.The big question is WHY they would allow things to happen in this way.