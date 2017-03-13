WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield moving to Fev?

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Wakefield moving to Fev?

 
Post a reply

Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:49 pm
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17767
Final year at Belle Vue says their Chairman.


http://bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/39258431
WIGAN RLFC - SL ERA

WORLD CLUB CHAMPIONS 2017

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:05 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6080
Little choice thanks to the corrupt cock riders at YC and incompetent WDMC

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:09 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 707
Title should read, Wakefield to move elsewhere in Wakefield.

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:07 pm
UllFC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14795
Normally im a fan of old grounds but up until the other week i'd had the good fortune of visiting Belle Vue in summer, where on a decent day it is passable...but in freezing, wet February it was like something from the dark ages! Shame that they face such uncertain times when they have improved a lot on the pitch though

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:12 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3096
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
Title should read, Wakefield to move elsewhere in Wakefield.


Featherstone & Wakefield are entirely different entities, whereas Bramley, Headingley, Morley etc, well, they're just all Leeds.
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.

The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.

No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:54 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3096
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
UllFC wrote:
Normally im a fan of old grounds but up until the other week i'd had the good fortune of visiting Belle Vue in summer, where on a decent day it is passable...but in freezing, wet February it was like something from the dark ages! Shame that they face such uncertain times when they have improved a lot on the pitch though


How do you think the home fans feel? They have to endure it every other week.

Some supporters are gifted good facilities, others less so. It's just the hand you're dealt I guess.

I no longer buy a season ticket, it's just not the same for me since they brought in segregation & the place I had stood for forty odd years was now "out of bounds".

T.B.H. it's pretty sucky as a Wakey fan, no success, constant threat of relegation, & fly-by-night owners

They've been royal stitched up regarding the Newmarket development, but no change there then, it's Wakefield Trinity after all.

Whenever it all ends I will be gutted, after all I've never seen them win anything other than a Y.C. & that was only because it was a practically defunct competition. The only solace I will gain is that a certain poster who frequents this board from time to time, will be distraught, & I will be glad, because not all Wakefield fans are like him.

P.S.Please don't quote him though, then I don't have to read his tripe.
The Big Society - Dave Cameron 2010.

The Shared Society - Theresa May 2016.

No such thing as society - Margaret Thatcher 1987.

Re: Wakefield moving to Fev?

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:54 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5776
As much as I find the self righteous and entitled attitude of many Wakefield fans irritating. I think this is a crying shame and it will be appalling if any club is forced to move out of the city/town they are supposed to represent.

I hope they get something sorted that lets them stay in Wakefield long term. Even if that means a move to fev or Dewsbury (both smart grounds IMO) for a couple of years.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Carisma HFC, Highlander, Kevs Head, roopy, Uncle Rico, Wildthing, wire-quin, yorksguy1865 and 117 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,535,1331,58775,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}