UllFC wrote: Normally im a fan of old grounds but up until the other week i'd had the good fortune of visiting Belle Vue in summer, where on a decent day it is passable...but in freezing, wet February it was like something from the dark ages! Shame that they face such uncertain times when they have improved a lot on the pitch though

How do you think the home fans feel? They have to endure it every other week.Some supporters are gifted good facilities, others less so. It's just the hand you're dealt I guess.I no longer buy a season ticket, it's just not the same for me since they brought in segregation & the place I had stood for forty odd years was now "out of bounds".T.B.H. it's pretty sucky as a Wakey fan, no success, constant threat of relegation, & fly-by-night ownersThey've been royal stitched up regarding the Newmarket development, but no change there then, it's Wakefield Trinity after all.Whenever it all ends I will be gutted, after all I've never seen them win anything other than a Y.C. & that was only because it was a practically defunct competition. The only solace I will gain is that a certain poster who frequents this board from time to time, will be distraught, & I will be glad, because not all Wakefield fans are like him.P.S.Please don't quote him though, then I don't have to read his tripe.