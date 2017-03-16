WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Re: Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 4:21 pm
Cas Till I Die wrote:
So nobody made anyone move grounds ??..... right :thumb:


was a reason Leigh didnt get a license....keep believing what you want :roll:

Re: Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 6:44 pm
No it wasn't, Leigh weren't in SL because they didn't have a stronger application than the other 14 teams. The process was called licensing not stadium = super league. Your talking rubbish pal

Re: Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 7:00 pm
Cas Till I Die wrote:
No it wasn't, Leigh weren't in SL because they didn't have a stronger application than the other 14 teams. The process was called licensing not stadium = super league. Your talking rubbish pal


I think he said "Was a reason"... Not THE reason #HTH
Re: Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:43 pm
Only reason Wakey remained in SL was that the Crusaders folded when they did. When SL were reducing numbers they were favourites to go but Crusaders pulled back their application and went down. Wakey are doing the right thing here seems the owner on what I have read in the papers is moving due to lack of intention on the owners of the stadium to develop it. If I am wrong please let me know. I can understand his reason for moving and I hope it works for him and the fans of the Wildcats.

Now on the initial franchise stadiums had to be developed and yet some Yorkshire clubs have not and that is wrong. Seems it was a rouse and Lancashire and Hull FC fell for it big style. That can not be right that a certain clubs have done little or nothing to sort this out. SL has to have standards look at Leigh they have worked hard on and off the field and are an upgrade to SL in every way compared to Hull KR. Its time that stadiums got sorted and they need to tbh. Wolfpack in 2 years will be breathing down SL's neck wanting to come to the SL and how can a side with sub standard stadium try to hold back a club that could have a massive impact on the game. If this works for them it has massive implication for SL. HKR, Cats and Wakey are historic RL clubs but unfortunately history can be an ablatross at times and can hold you back.

What Powell is doing on the pitch is fantastic but it needs to be just as good off it too. Time for clubs to develop grounds to standards as they agreed to around 10 years or more.

Re: Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Thu Mar 16, 2017 8:52 pm
tank123 wrote:
Only reason Wakey remained in SL was that the Crusaders folded when they did. When SL were reducing numbers they were favourites to go but Crusaders pulled back their application and went down. Wakey are doing the right thing here seems the owner on what I have read in the papers is moving due to lack of intention on the owners of the stadium to develop it. If I am wrong please let me know. I can understand his reason for moving and I hope it works for him and the fans of the Wildcats.

Now on the initial franchise stadiums had to be developed and yet some Yorkshire clubs have not and that is wrong. Seems it was a rouse and Lancashire and Hull FC fell for it big style. That can not be right that a certain clubs have done little or nothing to sort this out. SL has to have standards look at Leigh they have worked hard on and off the field and are an upgrade to SL in every way compared to Hull KR. Its time that stadiums got sorted and they need to tbh. Wolfpack in 2 years will be breathing down SL's neck wanting to come to the SL and how can a side with sub standard stadium try to hold back a club that could have a massive impact on the game. If this works for them it has massive implication for SL. HKR, Cats and Wakey are historic RL clubs but unfortunately history can be an ablatross at times and can hold you back.

What Powell is doing on the pitch is fantastic but it needs to be just as good off it too. Time for clubs to develop grounds to standards as they agreed to around 10 years or more.


Whilst I agree with most of your post, I would disagree with your comments on Hull KR. A decade ago Craven Park was nothing more than a shed, gradually they have rebuilt their ground stand by stand. At least they are doing something about it.

I agree about Toronto. Will be very interesting if they continue their progress over the next few years.
