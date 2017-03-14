I love threads like this.



They start out with the indisputable fact that a majority of clubs in West Yorkshire are still playing in substandard grounds, having someone conned their way through the franchise era, and it ends up - surprise, surprise - on the complete fabrication that Wigan were the only professional team during their greatest era.



This must be how Cas, Wakey et al actually survived through the licensing period.



You can just hear it now, the RFL wanting to address the subject of their so-called stadia, Cas and Wakey rapidly changing the subject to Wigan's latest imagined villainy.