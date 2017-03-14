Bigboff wrote: Yes.

As opposed to you lot with the the soccer sword of damocles hanging over you just waiting to boot you out

People have been forecasting this for years, mate.But we're still here. And though only a fool would try to deny that those odd occasions when Dave Whelan has behaved like a complete pillock are embarrassing, there is no way his football club could financially survive in that stadium on their own. They would have struggled when they were in the Premiership ... and that's only assuming they'd somehow found a way to break a 50-year contract.Over your side of the Pennines, the problem is more real. How has owning their own stadium actually served Wakey in the long-run?I don't know where you lot stand in terms of ground safety, etc, but I've never thought Belle Vue was particularly any worse than Wheldon Road.Like it or not, you're all going to end up sharing with someone.