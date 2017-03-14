WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:47 am
Pieman User avatar
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2382
Location: Atherton
Bigboff wrote:
Laughable ....coming from a team that only has 20 percent part ownership of a ground where a football team plays....You make it sound as if it was built solely for Wigan rlfc
The cas ground is a dump...But at least we own that dump


what has ownership got to do with it? We were all made to upgrade our stadiums but the memo must have got lost by your carrier pigeons in yarkshire.

Re: Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:51 am
MattyB User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17771
Our training ground is in better condition than most Yorkshire clubs grounds.
The gym is probably worth more than Wheldon Road alone.
Re: Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:50 pm
Joined: Sun Feb 07, 2016 4:58 pm
Posts: 113
Cruncher wrote:
Wakey owned their 'dump', but it hasn't prevented them needing to move out.

You so sure that won't happen to you?


Yes.
As opposed to you lot with the the soccer sword of damocles hanging over you just waiting to boot you out

Re: Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:39 pm
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 13824
Location: Looking for coffee and donuts
Not owning our ground is really holding us back on the pitch. I miss the river caves. :(

Re: Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:50 pm
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13421
Bigboff wrote:
Yes.
As opposed to you lot with the the soccer sword of damocles hanging over you just waiting to boot you out



People have been forecasting this for years, mate.

But we're still here. And though only a fool would try to deny that those odd occasions when Dave Whelan has behaved like a complete pillock are embarrassing, there is no way his football club could financially survive in that stadium on their own. They would have struggled when they were in the Premiership ... and that's only assuming they'd somehow found a way to break a 50-year contract.

Over your side of the Pennines, the problem is more real. How has owning their own stadium actually served Wakey in the long-run?

I don't know where you lot stand in terms of ground safety, etc, but I've never thought Belle Vue was particularly any worse than Wheldon Road.

Like it or not, you're all going to end up sharing with someone.

Re: Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:33 pm
Cas Till I Die User avatar
Joined: Mon Feb 17, 2003 2:21 pm
Posts: 10905
Location: SL For Good
Pieman wrote:
what has ownership got to do with it? We were all made to upgrade our stadiums but the memo must have got lost by your carrier pigeons in yarkshire.


Made to move by who ??? Stop making things up.

You had to move because you overspent so much the ground you owned is now a tesco car park.

Re: Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:59 pm
MattyB User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17771
Cas Till I Die wrote:
Made to move by who ??? Stop making things up.

You had to move because you overspent so much the ground you owned is now a tesco car park.



Bloody typical Wigan over-spending on upgrading their ground ahead of any others around that time eh?
Re: Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:10 pm
Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3309
And Yorkshire clubs plainly lying through their teeth about when their new stadiums were going to be built...

Re: Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:13 pm
MattyB User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17771
jinkin jimmy wrote:
And Yorkshire clubs plainly lying through their teeth about when their new stadiums were going to be built...


Something you can't say about the clubs on this side of the Pennines.

Wigan, Saints, Wire, Widnes, Salford, Leigh...all got their houses in order.
c}