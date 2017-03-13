It had to happen but I for one a sad to see stadiuma like this become a thing of the past. Was there yesterday for first time this season and still think it is one of the best places to watch rugby going, yes the bigs are hardly fit for purpose and the old girl is showing her age badly but the pitch is second to none, and the atmosphere is brilliant. People can walk about during the game, chat with different people whilst still watching the match from different vantage points and you are so close to the action and the players. All the lads I coach 11-12 year olds take a ball and find a quiet corner to chuck it about between wondering to the away side to taint the opposition fans with some boyish mischief.



Like I said I know it has to happen for the good of the game and the good of the clubs that need to improve their stadium situations but for me I will very much miss Belle Vue and stadiums like her.