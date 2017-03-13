WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:44 pm
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17767
http://bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/39258431

This season is to be the final year for Wakey at Belle Vue.
Featherstone have offered their stadium to ground share situated five miles away.

Some of these West Yorkshire teams really do need to get their acts together or face being left behind in the next 5-10 years.
Re: Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:56 pm
jonh User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16475
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
It had to happen but I for one a sad to see stadiuma like this become a thing of the past. Was there yesterday for first time this season and still think it is one of the best places to watch rugby going, yes the bigs are hardly fit for purpose and the old girl is showing her age badly but the pitch is second to none, and the atmosphere is brilliant. People can walk about during the game, chat with different people whilst still watching the match from different vantage points and you are so close to the action and the players. All the lads I coach 11-12 year olds take a ball and find a quiet corner to chuck it about between wondering to the away side to taint the opposition fans with some boyish mischief.

Like I said I know it has to happen for the good of the game and the good of the clubs that need to improve their stadium situations but for me I will very much miss Belle Vue and stadiums like her.
Re: Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:01 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5072
Rumours on the Leeds board that their home Super/Middle 8s games will be played at Odsal as well.

Re: Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:04 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20729
Location: WIGAN
Never understood why it's so difficult for the Yorkshire teams to get stadiums sorted!

Belle Vue isn't good enough but then neither is Fevs ground or Dewsburys (their other options). It's a shame for Wakey because on the field the side looks as good as it has done for a while.

Re: Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:46 pm
Pieman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2381
Location: Atherton
its a joke Yorkshire teams have been getting away with sub standard grounds for years and over here we were all made to get new grounds as it was part of the super league scoring.

Re: Wakefield's stadium not good enough for SL

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:42 am
Bigboff Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Feb 07, 2016 4:58 pm
Posts: 111
Pieman wrote:
its a joke Yorkshire teams have been getting away with sub standard grounds for years and over here we were all made to get new grounds as it was part of the super league scoring.


Laughable ....coming from a team that only has 20 percent part ownership of a ground where a football team plays....You make it sound as if it was built solely for Wigan rlfc
The cas ground is a dump...But at least we own that dump

