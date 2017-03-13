Warrington worry

It’s not just on the field that Warrington have had a worrying start to the season, with some fans and long-standing sponsors of the club voicing concerns that they are being alienated in the post-Roger Draper era. Rumours were rife in the winter that the club had a few holes to fill, and while money is unlikely to be an issue under Simon Moran, the goodwill of the town’s people and businesses is something that needs to be considered.