Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:17 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35197
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Cos they're not "official" anymore.


That was a well spent 18 months.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Wire fan club, jacking it in

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:26 pm
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 10
Unless it has a positive impact on the balance sheets, this may continue.
An official fan club was always an oxymoron mind..
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Wire fan club, jacking it in

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:36 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8368
#Hardwired will be next.

Re: Wire fan club, jacking it in

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:26 am
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35197
Location: "The cuss i will?"
Funny that, it wasn't required till Roger turned up, and it's not needed now that he's gone.

Well worth treading on the toes of the supporters trust which has been around 15 years now
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."

Re: Wire fan club, jacking it in

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:34 am
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8368
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
Funny that, it wasn't required till Roger turned up, and it's not needed now that he's gone.

Well worth treading on the toes of the supporters trust which has been around 15 years now


Indeed. A real slap in the face to those of us who had paid into SqB and the Supporters trust for years.

Re: Wire fan club, jacking it in

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:49 am
mailman Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2005 12:32 pm
Posts: 175
Location: Warrington
Interesting they chose to single out Mike Lomax for thanks only.

Re: Wire fan club, jacking it in

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:33 am
Smith's Brolly User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Mar 10, 2017 10:10 am
Posts: 10
mailman wrote:
Interesting they chose to single out Mike Lomax for thanks only.


They mention on the Facebook post that engagement dropped significantly with the club when Chloe and Joe Bennett left. What did they do and suppose have to ask, why did they leave.

Surely club should take the lead in getting touch with Supporters Club now. Stronger together and all that.
I used to post a lot, then I didn't.

Re: Wire fan club, jacking it in

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:22 pm
mailman Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Jan 22, 2005 12:32 pm
Posts: 175
Location: Warrington
Smith's Brolly wrote:
They mention on the Facebook post that engagement dropped significantly with the club when Chloe and Joe Bennett left. What did they do and suppose have to ask, why did they leave.

Surely club should take the lead in getting touch with Supporters Club now. Stronger together and all that.


Yeah, I did see that, I meant out of who is still at the club. Sometimes people do just move on there isn't always something in it.

Users browsing this forum: Cherry_Warrior, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, Exabot [Bot], Fletcher-end-red, FullFat, lister, mailman, matt6169, moving on..., Mr Snoodle, Oxford Exile, Paul2812, ScottyWire, silver2, Smiffy27, Smith's Brolly, Staffordshire Wire, The Riddler, Wire, WWRLFC78 and 326 guests

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,535,2752,03275,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
c}