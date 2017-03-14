WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Centre Required?

Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:13 am
ItchyandScratchy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004 6:46 pm
Posts: 176
ColD wrote:
I think think the point the OP is trying to make is that we are down to last man standing in that position, in addition to which Brown does an excellent job there but is far and away our best option at FB

Point taken. At the moment it looks like we will have to make do with what we have in the squad. We may have to shuffle certain players around who can cover in the backs if fit to play, such as Curtis Naughton, Dave Thompson, Riddy, Lewis Foster and Cory Paterson. At the moment I think the best option is what Jukesey used against Huddersfield re Rocky and Mitch. The intensity of SL tests the whole squad of all SL teams and at times some players will play out of their ideal position. It's at times like these that Neil, Kieron and Paul maybe get to see skills and temperament in a player that they didn't know was there before when asked to cover in a different position. We aren't the only ones getting injuries early in the season. We will get some players back soon, and yes maybe we will lose others to injury. The current situation is what it is unfortunately. Fingers crossed for better luck re our injuries.
