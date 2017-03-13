Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am Posts: 5032 Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
ItchyandScratchy wrote:
Rocky at FB and Mitch in the Centre like last week. Mitch is a big guy and solid in that position. Wire will try and bust us out wide. Our pack will match theirs up the middle.
I think think the point the OP is trying to make is that we are down to last man standing in that position, in addition to which Brown does an excellent job there but is far and away our best option at FB
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.