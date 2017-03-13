WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Centre Required?

Centre Required?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:23 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2967
Willie out injured,potentially 10 weeks.Possibly another body required!
Image

Re: Centre Required?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:28 pm
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1377
Not that many great centres in SL/Championship, we may have to struggle through unless an excellent centre becomes unsettled/wants out of a club.

Re: Centre Required?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:33 pm
deepuspannus

Joined: Thu Sep 02, 2010 7:13 pm
Posts: 30
Location: Waitakere, New Zealand
How longs McNally out, Brown Hampshire reshuffle maybe

Re: Centre Required?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:49 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2967
deepuspannus wrote:
How longs McNally out, Brown Hampshire reshuffle maybe


That's what's in place at the minute.Easter isn't far away.
Image

Re: Centre Required?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 3:01 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1446
Location: In't Tap Room
I wonder if Toronto are open to offers for Greg Worthington :wink:

Re: Centre Required?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 3:02 pm
Budgiezilla
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5724
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I wonder if Toronto are open to offers for Greg Worthington :wink:


Can't believe he left us for them lot, the daft sod !
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Centre Required?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 3:11 pm
Markypants
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm
Posts: 177
I wouldn't even lower myself to ask them about Greg tbh! Good player but jumped ship !

Re: Centre Required?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 3:40 pm
ItchyandScratchy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004 6:46 pm
Posts: 175
Rocky at FB and Mitch in the Centre like last week. Mitch is a big guy and solid in that position. Wire will try and bust us out wide.
Our pack will match theirs up the middle.

Re: Centre Required?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 4:38 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11216
Location: blackpool tower circus
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
I wonder if Toronto are open to offers for Greg Worthington :wink:

Not much good to us Harold, Gregg was injured on Sunday against Haven.

Re: Centre Required?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 9:17 pm
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5032
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
ItchyandScratchy wrote:
Rocky at FB and Mitch in the Centre like last week. Mitch is a big guy and solid in that position. Wire will try and bust us out wide.
Our pack will match theirs up the middle.


I think think the point the OP is trying to make is that we are down to last man standing in that position, in addition to which Brown does an excellent job there but is far and away our best option at FB
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Users browsing this forum: glow, gunners guns13, Hindsfordleyther79, never a dull moment, TV BOY and 180 guests

c}