justthebasicfax wrote: Agreed, I was just going to say.... To put a positive spin on the AOB topic, wont he need some game time in his recovery, I can think of no better place than down the Shay, help get us in the top 4, and off he can go to support The Giants in any play off endeavours.



Looking beyond Hull KR we have some fixtures coming up we can win, if we perform, it would be marvellous if we could come through this period, get Adam back and have a pop at some of the other top sides in our midst.

I agree. If we can get through March with us still in touch with top 4 then we can have a real go. Hull KR will be our toughest test by far and as long as we give them a game and don't get anymore injuries then we can hopefully start to get more players back from injury and start to put a run together. Fingers crossed.