Hull KR - a chance to upset the apple cart?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 1:46 pm
Reading the KR forum they seem to think they are going to romp this league and possibly with good reason. Wouldn't it be superb if we went there and nicked it? What do we think of our chances?
Re: Hull KR - a chance to upset the apple cart?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:33 pm
If we take our best game,sure we have a chance they're not Cas.If AOB can play even more.Are DR allowed in cup ?

Re: Hull KR - a chance to upset the apple cart?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 5:24 pm
mr t hall wrote:
If we take our best game,sure we have a chance they're not Cas.If AOB can play even more.Are DR allowed in cup ?


In theory, yes. In practice, they'd be cup-tied, so the senior club has to be cool with that.
Re: Hull KR - a chance to upset the apple cart?

Post Mon Mar 13, 2017 7:15 pm
Lets not get ahead of ourselves as whilst I am sure the lads will give KR a good game we are not good enough to beat them on their own pitch, I think they will lose one or maybe two games but not sure who will beat them though?

Re: Hull KR - a chance to upset the apple cart?

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:48 pm
mr t hall wrote:
If we take our best game,sure we have a chance they're not Cas.If AOB can play even more.Are DR allowed in cup ?




Been told he's out for about 6-7 weeks.
Re: Hull KR - a chance to upset the apple cart?

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:00 pm
Hull KR are in this division for a reason, so we do have a chance.
Although their advantages of being full time, full of confidence and generally having played at a higher level make them firm favourites, Rugby League is a funny game.

My heart says if Rovers have an off day like London did, then we can. My head says Rovers wont spill as much ball as London, and because our attack isn't a well oiled machine at the minute, we should be positive about things if we go over there and give them a dam good game and make them work for the full 80 mins.

I don't mean in a patronising way, but I would be quite glad if their coach said we were the toughest game they've had this season, it would show to me we are making strides in the right direction.

We started slowly in 2015/16, when it was backs to the wall, we galvanised and turned into a proper team, albeit not the most traditionally stunning on paper, but dam effective at this level. Team spirit, hard work, energy, 'Smarts' and effort go along way in this game, as some of our losses to Swinton, Dewsbury etc showed last year. Were showing green shoots again, we have reason to be positive regardless of our Rovers return, of the Hull kind.

Re: Hull KR - a chance to upset the apple cart?

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 2:00 am
Do Fax have a chance? Of course, lots of dependants: dry fast track give Worra a good run, Tyrer on song with kicking penalties, tackle like the past few outings,(hit em hard and early on), do not give silly ground away with penalties. Of course Fax have a chance, who give Siddal a chance against Toronto, and they nearly pulled off the impossible,

I am not saying Fax are as good as Siddal, but
Re: Hull KR - a chance to upset the apple cart?

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 7:24 am
justthebasicfax wrote:

We started slowly in 2015/16, when it was backs to the wall, we galvanised and turned into a proper team, albeit not the most traditionally stunning on paper, but dam effective at this level. Team spirit, hard work, energy, 'Smarts' and effort go along way in this game, as some of our losses to Swinton, Dewsbury etc showed last year. Were showing green shoots again, we have reason to be positive regardless of our Rovers return, of the Hull kind.


The team you are talking about sounds like Anderson's championship winning side, spirit, hard work and energy, willing to play for each other. This is a team game and if we play together I think we will have a decent season, if we play like we did i at Batley then that's a whole different ball game.

