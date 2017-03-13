Hull KR are in this division for a reason, so we do have a chance.

Although their advantages of being full time, full of confidence and generally having played at a higher level make them firm favourites, Rugby League is a funny game.



My heart says if Rovers have an off day like London did, then we can. My head says Rovers wont spill as much ball as London, and because our attack isn't a well oiled machine at the minute, we should be positive about things if we go over there and give them a dam good game and make them work for the full 80 mins.



I don't mean in a patronising way, but I would be quite glad if their coach said we were the toughest game they've had this season, it would show to me we are making strides in the right direction.



We started slowly in 2015/16, when it was backs to the wall, we galvanised and turned into a proper team, albeit not the most traditionally stunning on paper, but dam effective at this level. Team spirit, hard work, energy, 'Smarts' and effort go along way in this game, as some of our losses to Swinton, Dewsbury etc showed last year. Were showing green shoots again, we have reason to be positive regardless of our Rovers return, of the Hull kind.