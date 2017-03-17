WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:50 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 917
A decent win against a team that has started the season off ok. I thought the weight of possession and an absolutely dire kicking game killed Wakefield tonight.

Parcell and Cuthbo excellent and the pack in general was solid. Mullaly added punch from the bench. I don't understand the criticism Walters Is getting tonight. Played shortish minutes, seemed to be very involved defensively and didn't make any mistakes with the ball. Yes there has been times he's looked lost or out of his depth but I don't think tonight was one of them.

McGuire looked very lively, Moon dangerous, If more of a runner than a true 6. Watkins seemed to perk up and be busy having scored and Keinhorst was industrious as ever.

We should get past Huddersfield next week and have a more telling test against the Pies at headingley.

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:07 pm
Juan Cornetto
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 09, 2008 4:36 pm
Posts: 4422
Location: Living the Dream
Good win with Parcell and Cuthbert the standouts. Moon at 6 is giving McGuire more space and time and Watkins was much better tonight running better lines, looking for work and even running into the first receiver spot on the left of a few scrums.

Mullally and Baldwinson both went well and Ablett looked to be running at good pace whereas both Garbutt and Ferris were understandably not yet match fit. Mags put in some quality work and Delaney, Hall and Keinhorst worked hard and Golding looked sound again at the back and kicked well from the tee. Briscoe though looked slow but I would not drop him yet.
Don't worry about avoiding temptation.
As you grow older, it will avoid you!
- Winston Churchill

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:15 pm
Jimbo_Returns
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2005 10:25 am
Posts: 202
leedsnsouths wrote:
Still not sure about Moon in the halves, although McGuire may like him there as a foil.

Shame about the last 20 mins we could have really put the hammer down but seemed to be content with the win secured.


I thought we lost a bit of structure in attack and defence when we moved Moon back to centre and Burrow to the halves in the last 20.

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:28 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9581
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Barrie's Glass Eye wrote:
I don't understand the criticism Walters Is getting tonight. Played shortish minutes, seemed to be very involved defensively and didn't make any mistakes with the ball. Yes there has been times he's looked lost or out of his depth but I don't think tonight was one of them.


I agree I just don't get it at times. Let me first say I don't think he has a long term future here as he isn't good enough.....but he's well down the pecking order and only playing because we're missing several forwards. He came on when the game was already secured and yes didn't do anything to impress but you'd think he made a ton of mistakes the way many are going on which he clearly didn't, just went steady away.

He's just one of those cheap guys you get with the Salary Cap that's well down your pecking order. We've just produced a 2nd comfortable victory in a row with plenty of encouraging individual performances and one of the first things people have to say is to moan about a guy who played a bit part at the end and who won't make the 17 when we get even 1 or 2 forwards back let alone the 5 or 6 that are missing at the moment. It's like people need to find something to complain about, that it's a well down the pecking order forward with a limited and hardly disastrous involvement tonight really is quite ridiculous.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:23 am
xparksider
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Nov 17, 2011 4:34 pm
Posts: 138
Don't forget that someone has to take the place of Ian Kirke.

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 5:21 am
craigizzard
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 20, 2008 5:10 pm
Posts: 3714
xparksider wrote:
Don't forget that someone has to take the place of Ian Kirke.


That was supposed to be Mullally, but he actually ran hard and had probably his best game for Leeds.

Golding was again good in defence and looks a serious option as goalkicker (makes it even more mysterious how Sutcliffe ever got the job) but I wish he'd offer more in attack. For a modern fullback never to join the line, assist or score a try, or even break a tackle on kick return is not really good enough. There's a lot he/the coach needs to develop.

The team have clearly been playing for McDermott over the past couple of weeks and there's been a big improvement, so well done to them and him. Needs to keep up though.

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:31 am
sgtwilko
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 08, 2006 4:33 pm
Posts: 6910
Location: Central Coast
I'm loving Parcell's work! Highly rated over here. Nobody including Manly fans can understand why Manly let him go. He's not a trouble maker, he's a very well spoken educated bloke. I think it's because he was signed before Barrett got there?

Anyway their loss is our gain. Great player. IMO Better for the team in the long run than a Segeyaro type who showed his moral fibre.
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)

Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months

Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.

McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get

Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 6:37 am
tad rhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19742
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
solid if unspectacular win. I've been a critic of mullally but fair play, he was very good tonight, lets hope he keeps it going.
moon was not, and will never be, a 6. just highlights how poor the planning was to play burrow next to McGuire this year.
the big difference is we have an end to our sets but you have to ask why its taken so long. it should be standard at this level.
good 2 points, decent display, harder tests to come.
c}