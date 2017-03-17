Barrie's Glass Eye wrote: I don't understand the criticism Walters Is getting tonight. Played shortish minutes, seemed to be very involved defensively and didn't make any mistakes with the ball. Yes there has been times he's looked lost or out of his depth but I don't think tonight was one of them.

I agree I just don't get it at times. Let me first say I don't think he has a long term future here as he isn't good enough.....but he's well down the pecking order and only playing because we're missing several forwards. He came on when the game was already secured and yes didn't do anything to impress but you'd think he made a ton of mistakes the way many are going on which he clearly didn't, just went steady away.He's just one of those cheap guys you get with the Salary Cap that's well down your pecking order. We've just produced a 2nd comfortable victory in a row with plenty of encouraging individual performances and one of the first things people have to say is to moan about a guy who played a bit part at the end and who won't make the 17 when we get even 1 or 2 forwards back let alone the 5 or 6 that are missing at the moment. It's like people need to find something to complain about, that it's a well down the pecking order forward with a limited and hardly disastrous involvement tonight really is quite ridiculous.