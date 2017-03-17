A decent win against a team that has started the season off ok. I thought the weight of possession and an absolutely dire kicking game killed Wakefield tonight.



Parcell and Cuthbo excellent and the pack in general was solid. Mullaly added punch from the bench. I don't understand the criticism Walters Is getting tonight. Played shortish minutes, seemed to be very involved defensively and didn't make any mistakes with the ball. Yes there has been times he's looked lost or out of his depth but I don't think tonight was one of them.



McGuire looked very lively, Moon dangerous, If more of a runner than a true 6. Watkins seemed to perk up and be busy having scored and Keinhorst was industrious as ever.



We should get past Huddersfield next week and have a more telling test against the Pies at headingley.