Biff Tannen wrote: Another confidence boosting win. It has to be said against two abject teams on the whole though on both nights, but you can only beat what is in front of you and after the absolute humiliation at Cas these two home games have been much welcomed.



We will always be OK against teams of this quality when we can get most of our first choice 17 on the park, i don't think many ever doubted that. The question is can we do it against the top clubs? we will see over the next couple of months.

I seem to remember someone recently coming on here saying the standard has gone up anyone can beat anyone. From the first rounds there are two standout teams for me. Wigan and cas the rest are of the same crud. The standard has drummed down to level the playing field if anything.On tonight performance we have a solid 9 and cuthbo is on the way back up. Thought ferries looked good in his first game back