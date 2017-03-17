|
Another confidence boosting win. It has to be said against two abject teams on the whole though on both nights, but you can only beat what is in front of you and after the absolute humiliation at Cas these two home games have been much welcomed.
We will always be OK against teams of this quality when we can get most of our first choice 17 on the park, i don't think many ever doubted that. The question is can we do it against the top clubs? we will see over the next couple of months.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:20 pm
I'm of the opinion that Parcell is the best 9 in the league. Him staying fit, along with McGuire is crucial
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:24 pm
Biff Tannen wrote:
I seem to remember someone recently coming on here saying the standard has gone up anyone can beat anyone. From the first rounds there are two standout teams for me. Wigan and cas the rest are of the same crud. The standard has drummed down to level the playing field if anything.
On tonight performance we have a solid 9 and cuthbo is on the way back up. Thought ferries looked good in his first game back
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:27 pm
The pack were good in general - Garbutt, Ferres, Baldwinson, Cuthbertson, Mullally all ran well. Walters was the exception, naturally.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:33 pm
Les Norton wrote:
I'm of the opinion that Parcell is the best 9 in the league. Him staying fit, along with McGuire is crucial
I would agree with that. He is an excellent signing.
Wakefield were absolute poop, but you can only beat what is in front of you, and we are at least much improved to watch. All did well, except for the massively ineffectual Walters and Briscoe.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:33 pm
Solid if unspectacular performance, played to the conditions with plenty of hard work done the middle and not much risky play. Shame we clocked off for the final 15 mins as we could've racked up a few more for the points difference.
Parcel and Cuthbertson obvious standouts but mentions for Mullally and Delaney who have taken some criticism for still being at the club but both went very well tonight I thought. Watkins actually came looking for work and he got the rewards instead of sticking rooted to his position.
Golding looks like a cross between a robot and a serial killer when he's lining up a kick.
People can say we've beat two poor teams but they were teams in context of the league that had been doing well before coming to Headingley.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:33 pm
Les Norton wrote:
I'm of the opinion that Parcell is the best 9 in the league. Him staying fit, along with McGuire is crucial
You could be right about that, I know many Manly fans were angry they let him go and he seems to be getting better as his combinations and confidence increase.
Thought our props were all good tonight, although Baldwinson seemed to play very few minutes, did he get injured?
Still not sure about Moon in the halves, although McGuire may like him there as a foil.
Shame about the last 20 mins we could have really put the hammer down but seemed to be content with the win secured.
