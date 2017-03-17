Don't think there are any poor sides this year.

Each time is capable of winning. Only Cas and Wigan have looked in a different league this year.

Bookies rarely get things wrong but in rugby 10 points start can easily be overcome.

Hoping for a Wakey win but 60 per cent of my family will be at Headingley supporting the Rhinos tonight.

That in itself sums up this wonderful sport we will stand together and have a drink together despite supporting different teams.

A lesson that football will never learn the joy of mingling with opposing fans.