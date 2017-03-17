D4mo78 wrote:
I'm sure people said last years Wakey team were the worst to grace Super League, and they outperformed us. Games aren't won by history or what's happened in previous seasons. Chester seems to have them playing well. I think it will be a close game, and hope it is.
Exactly, that's all anyone can ask for, because to be honest, I'd rather watch a good game between two closely matched teams instead of a pumping for one team or the other. A close game certainly looks better on Sky for everyone else too