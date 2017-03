Sal Paradise wrote: This will be like last week - an easy win for Leeds.



Leeds are no great shakes but Wakefield are one of the poorest sides to grace SL

Wakefield have been dominant in all four of their games, with a silly period in each game letting the opposition back into the game. They are nothing like the Wakefield side of recent years, they have grit and determination to see a game to the full 80min. It may be that Leeds beat them, but don't expect it to be easy like the weak catalans side last week, wakefield are yet to find their full form yet and are still adapting to a new halfback pairing which has only played 4 games together