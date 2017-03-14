WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:08 pm
Kenny236 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 26, 2016 4:44 pm
Posts: 76
Thought every game was videoed nowadays by the club's

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:09 pm
Upanunder Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 90
They are, you can see wakey getting a few bum grounding calls and conspiring to nearly lose a game they dominate for an hour against Salford on youtube, no f****** good the day after though is it, I mean they don't act on it at the time, its just a recording.
WTF are we gonna get the same level of scrutiny for every game, just do em all or don't do any....dingbats

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:23 pm
Upanunder Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 90
Wakey were lucky to win the game, it shouldn't have been close but it was, if they don't switch off for 10 minutes Salford don't get to not put the ball down properly and it ain't close, so....its gonna be a game I reckon.
I'm sorta thinking I'm glad there's a vid ref for this one, but that sh11 goes both ways..:/

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:47 am
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1369
Upanunder wrote:
Wakey were lucky to win the game, it shouldn't have been close but it was, if they don't switch off for 10 minutes Salford don't get to not put the ball down properly and it ain't close, so....its gonna be a game I reckon.
I'm sorta thinking I'm glad there's a vid ref for this one, but that sh11 goes both ways..:/

expecting it to be tough, but if we play like last week and patience and composure think we will win by a couple or three scores. but not as big as last week. 32-16 to leeds

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:17 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7758
Location: SWMC Coach
I think it'll be a tough old game.

If we can get in front early and use the confidence attacking wise from last week then hopefully we can get a decent result.

That been said, I cant see Trin letting us get away with half the stuff that Catalans did last week and they will make us play for the full 80.

A great test for the team, have we turned the page? or are we back to the drawing board?
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.


IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.

SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:42 am
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7472
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Mcguire
Burrow
Parcell
Cuthbertson
Ablett
Sutcliffe
Delaney
Garbutt
Keinhorst
Ferres
Mullally
Walters
Baldwinson
Oledzki

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:53 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 910
Frosties. wrote:
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Mcguire
Burrow
Parcell
Cuthbertson
Ablett
Sutcliffe
Delaney
Garbutt
Keinhorst
Ferres
Mullally
Walters
Baldwinson
Oledzki


Thanks a bunch! Hope he gets a game in all seriousness

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:27 pm
rugbyleague88 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Aug 17, 2009 10:52 am
Posts: 619
Golding
Hall Keinhorst Watkins Briscoe
McGuire Moon
Garbutt Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Sutcliffe
Baldwinson

Burrow Ferres Delaney Oledzki

Walters and Mullally to miss out. However, i'm sure Ferres and Garbutt will still be doubts and they'll probably be other injury concerns which will change the above team!

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:32 pm
TrinityIHC User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4473
Location: Outside your remit
Greetings noisy neighbours!

Think this will be a good contest and looking forward to it - only seen highlights of your game vs Catalan but looks like it was fairly routine win for you. That said, I've watched most of Catalans games this year and they don't look anything special.

We struggled past Salford but were the better side for most of the game, we switched off for 15 mins and they ruthlessly punished us with their strike players.

I think we have a stronger pack and halves going into this one, but your backline is stronger (although possibly not as fast) and where you can do us the most damage. If you can get a platform and get it wide near to our line, you will score points.

We will look something like

Grix
Johnstone Arundel Tupou BJB/Mason Caton Brown

Miller Williams

Huby Wood Allgood
Kirmond Ashurst
Arona
-----------------
Fifita
Hadley
Walker
Finn

See you on Friday night :CHEERS:
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Wed Mar 15, 2017 4:11 pm
Barrie's Glass Eye Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 914
I'd say there's a decent chance that at least one of Garbutt or Ferres doesn't make it. I'd edge towards Garbutt not making it because 2 weeks for a pectoral injury (think they said it was torn) seems very quick.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: _dyl_, Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Bramley Dog, BRK, Bullnorthern, Fallon, Frosties., gulfcoast_highwayman, HucknallLoiner, leedsnsouths, loiner81, Mark Laurie, Maverick Rhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Rammer, Rhinoshaund III, rollin thunder, rugbyleague88, Singing Warrior, steve slippery morris, SydneyRhino, tad rhino, thepimp007, TOMCAT, TrinityIHC, xparksider and 274 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,535,9521,95775,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}