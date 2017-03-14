|
Joined: Sun Jun 26, 2016 4:44 pm
Posts: 76
|
Thought every game was videoed nowadays by the club's
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:09 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 90
|
They are, you can see wakey getting a few bum grounding calls and conspiring to nearly lose a game they dominate for an hour against Salford on youtube, no f****** good the day after though is it, I mean they don't act on it at the time, its just a recording.
WTF are we gonna get the same level of scrutiny for every game, just do em all or don't do any....dingbats
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:23 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 90
|
Wakey were lucky to win the game, it shouldn't have been close but it was, if they don't switch off for 10 minutes Salford don't get to not put the ball down properly and it ain't close, so....its gonna be a game I reckon.
I'm sorta thinking I'm glad there's a vid ref for this one, but that sh11 goes both ways..:/
|
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 9:47 am
|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1369
|
Upanunder wrote:
Wakey were lucky to win the game, it shouldn't have been close but it was, if they don't switch off for 10 minutes Salford don't get to not put the ball down properly and it ain't close, so....its gonna be a game I reckon.
I'm sorta thinking I'm glad there's a vid ref for this one, but that sh11 goes both ways..:/
expecting it to be tough, but if we play like last week and patience and composure think we will win by a couple or three scores. but not as big as last week. 32-16 to leeds
|
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:17 am
|
Joined: Tue Aug 15, 2006 1:23 pm
Posts: 7758
Location: SWMC Coach
|
I think it'll be a tough old game.
If we can get in front early and use the confidence attacking wise from last week then hopefully we can get a decent result.
That been said, I cant see Trin letting us get away with half the stuff that Catalans did last week and they will make us play for the full 80.
A great test for the team, have we turned the page? or are we back to the drawing board?
|
BELIEVE. BELIEF. BEYOND.
IT AIN'T WHERE YOUR FROM, ITS WHERE YOUR AT.
SWMC Coach's very own timekeeping afficianado
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:42 am
|
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7472
|
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Mcguire
Burrow
Parcell
Cuthbertson
Ablett
Sutcliffe
Delaney
Garbutt
Keinhorst
Ferres
Mullally
Walters
Baldwinson
Oledzki
|
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 11:53 am
|
Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 910
|
Frosties. wrote:
Golding
Briscoe
Watkins
Moon
Hall
Mcguire
Burrow
Parcell
Cuthbertson
Ablett
Sutcliffe
Delaney
Garbutt
Keinhorst
Ferres
Mullally
Walters
Baldwinson
Oledzki
Thanks a bunch! Hope he gets a game in all seriousness
|
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 12:27 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 17, 2009 10:52 am
Posts: 619
|
Golding
Hall Keinhorst Watkins Briscoe
McGuire Moon
Garbutt Parcell Cuthbertson
Ablett Sutcliffe
Baldwinson
Burrow Ferres Delaney Oledzki
Walters and Mullally to miss out. However, i'm sure Ferres and Garbutt will still be doubts and they'll probably be other injury concerns which will change the above team!
|
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 1:32 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 28, 2002 2:28 pm
Posts: 4473
Location: Outside your remit
|
Greetings noisy neighbours!
Think this will be a good contest and looking forward to it - only seen highlights of your game vs Catalan but looks like it was fairly routine win for you. That said, I've watched most of Catalans games this year and they don't look anything special.
We struggled past Salford but were the better side for most of the game, we switched off for 15 mins and they ruthlessly punished us with their strike players.
I think we have a stronger pack and halves going into this one, but your backline is stronger (although possibly not as fast) and where you can do us the most damage. If you can get a platform and get it wide near to our line, you will score points.
We will look something like
Grix
Johnstone Arundel Tupou BJB/Mason Caton Brown
Miller Williams
Huby Wood Allgood
Kirmond Ashurst
Arona
-----------------
Fifita
Hadley
Walker
Finn
See you on Friday night
|
There's Only One F in Wakefield
|
Wed Mar 15, 2017 4:11 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 914
|
I'd say there's a decent chance that at least one of Garbutt or Ferres doesn't make it. I'd edge towards Garbutt not making it because 2 weeks for a pectoral injury (think they said it was torn) seems very quick.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: _dyl_, Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Bramley Dog, BRK, Bullnorthern, Fallon, Frosties., gulfcoast_highwayman, HucknallLoiner, leedsnsouths, loiner81, Mark Laurie, Maverick Rhino, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Rammer, Rhinoshaund III, rollin thunder, rugbyleague88, Singing Warrior, steve slippery morris, SydneyRhino, tad rhino, thepimp007, TOMCAT, TrinityIHC, xparksider and 274 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}