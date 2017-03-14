Greetings noisy neighbours!Think this will be a good contest and looking forward to it - only seen highlights of your game vs Catalan but looks like it was fairly routine win for you. That said, I've watched most of Catalans games this year and they don't look anything special.We struggled past Salford but were the better side for most of the game, we switched off for 15 mins and they ruthlessly punished us with their strike players.I think we have a stronger pack and halves going into this one, but your backline is stronger (although possibly not as fast) and where you can do us the most damage. If you can get a platform and get it wide near to our line, you will score points.We will look something likeGrixJohnstone Arundel Tupou BJB/Mason Caton BrownMiller WilliamsHuby Wood AllgoodKirmond AshurstArona-----------------FifitaHadleyWalkerFinnSee you on Friday night