|
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4889
Location: Hill Valley
|
TOMCAT wrote:
If it had been on a Leeds player I would want a ban of 3-4 games for the offender as a minimum. It would be hypocritical not to expect and accept the same when it is the other way around. I try not to to be a hypocrite, simples.
Fair comment and a view i would go along with.
Bottom line here is, it's a bit dumb really when you are already thin on the ground for forwards stupid acts like this by an established player now in Singleton must be making the coach pull his hair out.same as the Ablett push on the ref that meant we lost him for the Cas game, losing players to bans like this can be avoided.
|
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:16 pm
|
Joined: Thu Nov 20, 2014 9:41 pm
Posts: 13
|
Without Singleton we should still have a decent enough pack to beat Wakey.
By all reports they were lucky to beat Salford, so if we don't win this one we are back to square one.
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:25 pm
|
Joined: Fri Dec 19, 2008 8:11 am
Posts: 298
Location: Searching the depths
|
The back of Bird's head was bleeding at the end of the match, looked like he had caught him pretty good and I'm not entirely sure how the linesman on the North Stand side missed it to be honest. Singleton did go out of his way to make his mark and prob will get the top end of the possible punishments.
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:56 pm
|
Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1364
|
LocalSuperhero wrote:
The back of Bird's head was bleeding at the end of the match, looked like he had caught him pretty good and I'm not entirely sure how the linesman on the North Stand side missed it to be honest. Singleton did go out of his way to make his mark and prob will get the top end of the possible punishments.
Nah there was nothing in it. it was a cheap shot but a scuff more than a deliberate fore arm smash. 2 games would be enough, he will get 4 which is harsh didnt Chase only get like 6 for smashing that kids jaw against fev. anything above 4 would be very very harsh. no need for it but seen much much worse.
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:43 pm
|
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 274
|
STEVENM1000 wrote:
Without Singleton we should still have a decent enough pack to beat Wakey.
By all reports they were lucky to beat Salford, so if we don't win this one we are back to square one.
We've been weird so far this season. We were a bounce of ball away from beating Hull and dominated for over an hour against Huddersfield yet somehow lost. So we could easily have won four out of four but equally we were two minutes from losing at Saints and a Murdoch-Masila drop away from losing to Salford so could be bottom with Wire.
Should be close. I reckon a narrow Leeds win by a try or so but hopefully I'm wrong!
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:47 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5735
|
jakeyg95 wrote:
Should be close. I reckon a narrow Leeds win by a try or so but hopefully I'm wrong!
Hopefully. Leeds by six tries would be better
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:01 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4863
|
craigizzard wrote:
I might be a bit old-school, but nobbling the opposition's best player on the blind side of the referee in a must-win game is not *that* stupid.
Par for the course in the 70's and 80's but it's very stupid in the 2017 sanitised version of the game. He ought get 8 games but he'll get 4.
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:07 pm
|
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4863
|
LocalSuperhero wrote:
The back of Bird's head was bleeding at the end of the match, looked like he had caught him pretty good and I'm not entirely sure how the linesman on the North Stand side missed it to be honest. Singleton did go out of his way to make his mark and prob will get the top end of the possible punishments.
I listened to the radio commentary as I couldn't make the game and they didn't miss the incident, so yes... how did the linesman miss it?
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:01 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jun 26, 2016 4:44 pm
Posts: 76
|
Same reason all 3 missed hit on bjb at shudds depends who's getting hit
|
|
Tue Mar 14, 2017 8:05 pm
|
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19731
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
|
as someone who has reffed there have been incidents where all 3 of us missed an incident.
also once a player stood next to me didn't see a lad punch another 5 yards away. others saw and heard it 40 yards away. belter of a right hander. shouldn't happen but it does sometimes
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Adam_Harrison9, Anita Madigan, Barrett was robbed, Barrie's Glass Eye, Biff Tannen, Bullsmad, Chestnutrhino, Clearwing, craigizzard, Emagdnim13, Fields of Fire, FoxyRhino, Frosties., Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Highbury Rhino, Joshheff90, Kenny236, Les Norton, loiner81, Loyal Leeds Fan, rollin thunder, sgtwilko, tad rhino, The Magic Rat, TOMCAT, WF Rhino and 408 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com
|
c}