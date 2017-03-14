WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

 
Post a reply

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 11:23 am
Biff Tannen User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4888
Location: Hill Valley
TOMCAT wrote:
If it had been on a Leeds player I would want a ban of 3-4 games for the offender as a minimum. It would be hypocritical not to expect and accept the same when it is the other way around. I try not to to be a hypocrite, simples.


Fair comment and a view i would go along with.

Bottom line here is, it's a bit dumb really when you are already thin on the ground for forwards stupid acts like this by an established player now in Singleton must be making the coach pull his hair out.same as the Ablett push on the ref that meant we lost him for the Cas game, losing players to bans like this can be avoided.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 1:16 pm
STEVENM1000 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Nov 20, 2014 9:41 pm
Posts: 13
Without Singleton we should still have a decent enough pack to beat Wakey.
By all reports they were lucky to beat Salford, so if we don't win this one we are back to square one.

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:25 pm
LocalSuperhero Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Dec 19, 2008 8:11 am
Posts: 298
Location: Searching the depths
The back of Bird's head was bleeding at the end of the match, looked like he had caught him pretty good and I'm not entirely sure how the linesman on the North Stand side missed it to be honest. Singleton did go out of his way to make his mark and prob will get the top end of the possible punishments.

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:56 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1364
LocalSuperhero wrote:
The back of Bird's head was bleeding at the end of the match, looked like he had caught him pretty good and I'm not entirely sure how the linesman on the North Stand side missed it to be honest. Singleton did go out of his way to make his mark and prob will get the top end of the possible punishments.

Nah there was nothing in it. it was a cheap shot but a scuff more than a deliberate fore arm smash. 2 games would be enough, he will get 4 which is harsh didnt Chase only get like 6 for smashing that kids jaw against fev. anything above 4 would be very very harsh. no need for it but seen much much worse.

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:43 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 274
STEVENM1000 wrote:
Without Singleton we should still have a decent enough pack to beat Wakey.
By all reports they were lucky to beat Salford, so if we don't win this one we are back to square one.


We've been weird so far this season. We were a bounce of ball away from beating Hull and dominated for over an hour against Huddersfield yet somehow lost. So we could easily have won four out of four but equally we were two minutes from losing at Saints and a Murdoch-Masila drop away from losing to Salford so could be bottom with Wire.

Should be close. I reckon a narrow Leeds win by a try or so but hopefully I'm wrong!

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 5:47 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5734
jakeyg95 wrote:
Should be close. I reckon a narrow Leeds win by a try or so but hopefully I'm wrong!


Hopefully. Leeds by six tries would be better :wink:
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:01 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4858
craigizzard wrote:
I might be a bit old-school, but nobbling the opposition's best player on the blind side of the referee in a must-win game is not *that* stupid.

Par for the course in the 70's and 80's but it's very stupid in the 2017 sanitised version of the game. He ought get 8 games but he'll get 4.

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 6:07 pm
William Eve User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4858
LocalSuperhero wrote:
The back of Bird's head was bleeding at the end of the match, looked like he had caught him pretty good and I'm not entirely sure how the linesman on the North Stand side missed it to be honest. Singleton did go out of his way to make his mark and prob will get the top end of the possible punishments.

I listened to the radio commentary as I couldn't make the game and they didn't miss the incident, so yes... how did the linesman miss it?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Backwoodsman, Barrett was robbed, Biff Tannen, Bullseye, dboy, Emagdnim13, ennjay, Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino, Fallon, Gotcha, jakeyg95, Jrrhino, Les Norton, PudseyMac, rhinos69, rodhutch, rollin thunder, Ronzy, southyorksdave, The Ghost of '99, ThePrinter, WF Rhino and 347 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,535,4632,08775,8384,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 16th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEIGH
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R3
GOLD COAST
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
HULL FC
v
WIDNES  
 > Fri 17th Mar : 20:00
SL-R5
LEEDS
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat 18th Mar : 18:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  














c}