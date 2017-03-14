LocalSuperhero wrote: The back of Bird's head was bleeding at the end of the match, looked like he had caught him pretty good and I'm not entirely sure how the linesman on the North Stand side missed it to be honest. Singleton did go out of his way to make his mark and prob will get the top end of the possible punishments.

Nah there was nothing in it. it was a cheap shot but a scuff more than a deliberate fore arm smash. 2 games would be enough, he will get 4 which is harsh didnt Chase only get like 6 for smashing that kids jaw against fev. anything above 4 would be very very harsh. no need for it but seen much much worse.