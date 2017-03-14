TOMCAT wrote: If it had been on a Leeds player I would want a ban of 3-4 games for the offender as a minimum. It would be hypocritical not to expect and accept the same when it is the other way around. I try not to to be a hypocrite, simples.

Fair comment and a view i would go along with.Bottom line here is, it's a bit dumb really when you are already thin on the ground for forwards stupid acts like this by an established player now in Singleton must be making the coach pull his hair out.same as the Ablett push on the ref that meant we lost him for the Cas game, losing players to bans like this can be avoided.