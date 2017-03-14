craigizzard wrote: I might be a bit old-school, but nobbling the opposition's best player on the blind side of the referee in a must-win game is not *that* stupid.

And if the Touch Judge catches it or he isn't as sly as thought and the ref manages to spot it and he's correctly sent off which could cost us the game......still don't think it's stupid? If he wants to hurt an opposition player then do it fairly, perfectly achievable, not in a cowardly way. If someone took out a Leeds player like that I doubt the reaction would be so low key on here.