Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:45 am
tvoc
What Singleton did in that incident with Bird deserves a ban - no question. Arguably should have walked for it on the night and had the video ref been in attendance probably would have.

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:52 am
William Eve wrote:
More than a split second effort, and it was deliberate

He should get 8 for that but will get off lightly.


Not a hell of a lot in that. As you well know, back in the day when you actually liked rugby league a passing cuff to the head (and we're not talking about a forearm smash here) wouldn't even have been remarked on. And Greg Bird himself, as a bit of a throwback footballer, must have dished out the equivalent dozens of times in his career.

Even in the current climate, where it's undoubtedly a banning offence, 4 games would be harsh, 8 would be ridiculous.

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 12:56 am
ThePrinter wrote:
I'm interested because it means we're losing a starting forwards for several games when we needed him. With a number of forwards already out THIS was Singleton's go to really lead the forwards in the absence of others and show he can be a key part of our pack for many years, not get suspended through stupidity.


I might be a bit old-school, but nobbling the opposition's best player on the blind side of the referee in a must-win game is not *that* stupid.

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 2:19 am
craigizzard wrote:
I might be a bit old-school, but nobbling the opposition's best player on the blind side of the referee in a must-win game is not *that* stupid.


And if the Touch Judge catches it or he isn't as sly as thought and the ref manages to spot it and he's correctly sent off which could cost us the game......still don't think it's stupid? If he wants to hurt an opposition player then do it fairly, perfectly achievable, not in a cowardly way. If someone took out a Leeds player like that I doubt the reaction would be so low key on here.
Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:00 am
Sal Paradise
ThePrinter wrote:
And if the Touch Judge catches it or he isn't as sly as thought and the ref manages to spot it and he's correctly sent off which could cost us the game......still don't think it's stupid? If he wants to hurt an opposition player then do it fairly, perfectly achievable, not in a cowardly way. If someone took out a Leeds player like that I doubt the reaction would be so low key on here.

Completely agree - cowardly act that deserves a lengthy ban - this is not Friday night outside Big Fellas!!
Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 7:04 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino
Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 9:03 am
He should be docked some wages. Very stupid, when we are so short on forwards.

Re: RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Post Tue Mar 14, 2017 10:54 am
Maybe he misses playing just one game in every three so thought he'd speed the process up a touch?
c}