tad rhino wrote: considering plenty of players have done bad things and got grade A, the disciplinary being a joke, i'm not that interested. like I said, gives someone else a go

I'm interested because it means we're losing a starting forwards for several games when we needed him. With a number of forwards already out THIS was Singleton's go to really lead the forwards in the absence of others and show he can be a key part of our pack for many years, not get suspended through stupidity.