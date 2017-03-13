WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Mon Mar 13, 2017 7:56 pm
tad rhino wrote:
yeah because i'm sure he was thinking of that in the heat of a game


He should always be wary of doing something that'll get him banned for a significant period of time.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:06 pm
Mark Laurie wrote:
At risk of thread drift - just wondered where the Mick Adams thread went.

Worried I dreamt it, we did on Friday did'nt we?


Didn't see the Mick Adams thread but he was in large part responsible for the cruelist of cruel blows to Leeds and it's fans one Saturday afternoon in Swinton. The next day Jack Wainwright on Radio Leeds said 'I hope all you Leeds fans have got over your disapointment.'

Just about gotten over it now but will never ever forget it.

viewtopic.php?f=17&t=519262

RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:16 pm
ThePrinter wrote:
He should always be wary of doing something that'll get him banned for a significant period of time.



really? there speaks someone who hardly played sport. things happen, always have, always will. gives someone else a chance

RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:20 pm
tvoc wrote:
Didn't see the Mick Adams thread but he was in large part responsible for the cruelist of cruel blows to Leeds and it's fans one Saturday afternoon in Swinton. The next day Jack Wainwright on Radio Leeds said 'I hope all you Leeds fans have got over your disapointment.'

Just about gotten over it now but will never ever forget it.

viewtopic.php?f=17&t=519262


Agree, cruellest defeat I have seen. IIRC Leeds played Widnes at home in the league on either the following Wednesday or 10 days later and Mick Adams landed another bomb on the bar and they scored again.

However, may be wrong, long time ago.

RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:23 pm
tad rhino wrote:
really? there speaks someone who hardly played sport. things happen, always have, always will. gives someone else a chance


Yes things happen and guys do stuff that result in grade A-C charges. Not many do stuff that get them Grade E bans (how many Leeds players have gotten that grade in memory?) if it was the likes of Gareth Hock doing that he'd rightly be called stupid.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:35 pm
considering plenty of players have done bad things and got grade A, the disciplinary being a joke, i'm not that interested. like I said, gives someone else a go

RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:36 pm
Mark Laurie wrote:
Will be tough being another prop down. At risk of thread drift - just wondered where the Mick Adams thread went.

Worried I dreamt it, we did on Friday did'nt we?


Been moved to the virtual terrace for some utterly unfathomable reason. Most irritating.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

RD 5 | Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity

Mon Mar 13, 2017 8:50 pm
Clearwing wrote:
Been moved to the virtual terrace for some utterly unfathomable reason. Most irritating.

I'm sure the moderator had his or her reason(s).

I removed my posts as a result though.
