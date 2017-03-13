Expecting a very tough encounter vs Wakefield with them picking up wins at the moment. Another must win IMO with Huddersfield Wigan Warrington next up. possible ban for Singleton after the tackle on Bird. Hopefully Garbutt returns this week also. Ormondroyd picked up an injury on dual registration so expect him to be out.
Golding
Briscoe Watkins Keinhorst Hall
Moon Mcguire
Cuthbertson Parcell Baldwinson
Ablett Delaney
Sutcliffe
Burrow Mullally Walters Garbutt
If no Garbutt then I'm not sure who he will bring in if Ormondroyd, Singleton, Galloway, Ferres, JJB, Ward.
