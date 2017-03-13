Expecting a very tough encounter vs Wakefield with them picking up wins at the moment. Another must win IMO with Huddersfield Wigan Warrington next up. possible ban for Singleton after the tackle on Bird. Hopefully Garbutt returns this week also. Ormondroyd picked up an injury on dual registration so expect him to be out.



Golding

Briscoe Watkins Keinhorst Hall

Moon Mcguire

Cuthbertson Parcell Baldwinson

Ablett Delaney

Sutcliffe



Burrow Mullally Walters Garbutt



If no Garbutt then I'm not sure who he will bring in if Ormondroyd, Singleton, Galloway, Ferres, JJB, Ward.