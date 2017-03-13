Updated league table after Week 6
Bulls Boy 2011 52
Johnbulls 47
Fr13day 46
FevGrinder 42
glow 42
tackler tommo 42
Ferocious Aardvark 41
BD20 Cougar 40
Duckman 38
roger daly 38
Bull Mania 36
DrFeelgood 35
Le Penguin 35
Nelson 35
Pumpetypump 35
GazzaBull 34
rambull1967 34
zapperbull 34
charlie caroli 33
Herr Rigsby 33
Bullnorthern 32
jackmac452 32
Sir Harold Facey 32
Steel City Bull 32
jayb 31
josefw 31
Smack him Jimmy 31
RickyF1 30
Bendybulls 29
BiltonRobin 28
Bulls4 28
childofnorthern 28
SLPTom 28
ThePimp007 28
paulwalker71 25
tigertot 24
vbfg 24
broadybulls87 23
Fevxr2i 23
bowlingboy 22
Bullseye 22
daveyz999 22
Hamster Chops 21
Hooligan27 21
Bent & Bongser 19
RAB2411 16
Jimmy 4 Bradford 15
Micky the travelling friend 11
Broad Ings Warrior 7
bobsmyuncle 3
MicktheGled 3
Well done to weekly winner, Smack him Jimmy - with 15 points from getting 5 predictions right including being the only person to correctly guess that the A627 derby would be a draw, and also picking up five points from almost getting the time of the first try.
Two of you got the first score bang on for the 10 point bonus - Fr13day and Roger Daly, with League Express saying that the correct answer was 4 minutes. A few others got 5 points for getting close - but most of us were caught out by the early try!
Again, there was one result that caught almost everyone out, this week it was Halifax that scuppered almost all of us. This happens almost every week, with an unexpected score throwing off nearly everyone. Perhaps we all should put a 'surprise result' in there in our predictions? Just saying...
Bulls Boy 2011 52
Johnbulls 47
Fr13day 46
FevGrinder 42
glow 42
tackler tommo 42
Ferocious Aardvark 41
BD20 Cougar 40
Duckman 38
roger daly 38
Bull Mania 36
DrFeelgood 35
Le Penguin 35
Nelson 35
Pumpetypump 35
GazzaBull 34
rambull1967 34
zapperbull 34
charlie caroli 33
Herr Rigsby 33
Bullnorthern 32
jackmac452 32
Sir Harold Facey 32
Steel City Bull 32
jayb 31
josefw 31
Smack him Jimmy 31
RickyF1 30
Bendybulls 29
BiltonRobin 28
Bulls4 28
childofnorthern 28
SLPTom 28
ThePimp007 28
paulwalker71 25
tigertot 24
vbfg 24
broadybulls87 23
Fevxr2i 23
bowlingboy 22
Bullseye 22
daveyz999 22
Hamster Chops 21
Hooligan27 21
Bent & Bongser 19
RAB2411 16
Jimmy 4 Bradford 15
Micky the travelling friend 11
Broad Ings Warrior 7
bobsmyuncle 3
MicktheGled 3
Well done to weekly winner, Smack him Jimmy - with 15 points from getting 5 predictions right including being the only person to correctly guess that the A627 derby would be a draw, and also picking up five points from almost getting the time of the first try.
Two of you got the first score bang on for the 10 point bonus - Fr13day and Roger Daly, with League Express saying that the correct answer was 4 minutes. A few others got 5 points for getting close - but most of us were caught out by the early try!
Again, there was one result that caught almost everyone out, this week it was Halifax that scuppered almost all of us. This happens almost every week, with an unexpected score throwing off nearly everyone. Perhaps we all should put a 'surprise result' in there in our predictions? Just saying...