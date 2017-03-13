Updated league table after Week 6Bulls Boy 2011 52Johnbulls 47Fr13day 46FevGrinder 42glow 42tackler tommo 42Ferocious Aardvark 41BD20 Cougar 40Duckman 38roger daly 38Bull Mania 36DrFeelgood 35Le Penguin 35Nelson 35Pumpetypump 35GazzaBull 34rambull1967 34zapperbull 34charlie caroli 33Herr Rigsby 33Bullnorthern 32jackmac452 32Sir Harold Facey 32Steel City Bull 32jayb 31josefw 31Smack him Jimmy 31RickyF1 30Bendybulls 29BiltonRobin 28Bulls4 28childofnorthern 28SLPTom 28ThePimp007 28paulwalker71 25tigertot 24vbfg 24broadybulls87 23Fevxr2i 23bowlingboy 22Bullseye 22daveyz999 22Hamster Chops 21Hooligan27 21Bent & Bongser 19RAB2411 16Jimmy 4 Bradford 15Micky the travelling friend 11Broad Ings Warrior 7bobsmyuncle 3MicktheGled 3Well done to weekly winner, Smack him Jimmy - with 15 points from getting 5 predictions right including being the only person to correctly guess that the A627 derby would be a draw, and also picking up five points from almost getting the time of the first try.Two of you got the first score bang on for the 10 point bonus - Fr13day and Roger Daly, with League Express saying that the correct answer was 4 minutes. A few others got 5 points for getting close - but most of us were caught out by the early try!Again, there was one result that caught almost everyone out, this week it was Halifax that scuppered almost all of us. This happens almost every week, with an unexpected score throwing off nearly everyone. Perhaps we all should put a 'surprise result' in there in our predictions? Just saying...