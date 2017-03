Hadley is a good loan signing...why only play 43 mins at second row though? Be good if the loan could be extended by a month!I thought Sio didn't look match fit and offered nothing. His first drive with the ball involved him being taken back 15 yards with the ball. He needs to be sent out on dual Reg. as does Kirmond who is still living on his reputation from 3 years ago as a threat with the ball out wide and a tough tackler....All I see now are late cheap shots from him and the ball dying with him in the tackle....he wouldn't get into any other super league team.Ashurst for Captain and Kirmond out to his old club Featherstone.....Players need to be dropped and Keegan Hirst and Jordan Crowther brought in with something to prove....give them a run if they are fit to play.