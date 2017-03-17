Yes think he went well again for us and although I doubt it would happen, but if the option was there for a longer ot even permanent deal, would take them up on it.
Do feel that, and sad to say that Kirmo isnt at this level on a regular basis anymore and think hes looking at a ban.
Having said that we also have Crowther, Batchelor and Sio. I like Sio but dont think he should be hooking.
