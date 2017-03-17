Hadley wasn't to blame for the loss.

From the first set I knew we wasn't on form when we had got a penalty from KO and grubbered it too deep and granted leeds a 7 tackle set.

Penalties being given away cheeply - thought that Leeds got away with a lot but its no excuse for repeating offences that had been picked on before.

Not gonna lie I thought our forwards were abysmal, catching the ball stood still and probably over doing it abit with the footwork when all we need is to run it straight and hard. However I though Arona had one of his best games especially the first half.

Sio is not a hooker and should've interchanged at Loose with Wood (who did quite well tbh) playing the 80 if possible.