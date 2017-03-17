WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dean Hadley

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 11:22 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY wrote:
Because at this moment Hadley is a better player than Batch

Yes that's true but has he been massively better then batch in matches to justify. Many teams bring in players on loan to cover positions. We have done it in the past. Batch and Hadley should be over kirond in my opinion
Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:07 am
I thought Hadley did ok last night, certainly not your worst player and smhis stats look pretty good

30 tackles (1 miss)
3 tackle busts
0 errors
Over 7 metres gain.

In a game were you lost because of poor defence and errors, that doesn't look too good.

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 9:19 am
Dave K. wrote:
I thought Hadley did ok last night, certainly not your worst player and smhis stats look pretty good

30 tackles (1 miss)
3 tackle busts
0 errors
Over 7 metres gain.

In a game were you lost because of poor defence and errors, that doesn't look too bad.

Edited, I'm assuming you meant bad not good? :)
Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:02 am
Dave K. wrote:
I thought Hadley did ok last night, certainly not your worst player and smhis stats look pretty good

30 tackles (1 miss)
3 tackle busts
0 errors
Over 7 metres gain.

In a game were you lost because of poor defence and errors, that doesn't look too good.

He only played 43 mins

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 10:25 am
Hadley wasn't to blame for the loss.
From the first set I knew we wasn't on form when we had got a penalty from KO and grubbered it too deep and granted leeds a 7 tackle set.
Penalties being given away cheeply - thought that Leeds got away with a lot but its no excuse for repeating offences that had been picked on before.
Not gonna lie I thought our forwards were abysmal, catching the ball stood still and probably over doing it abit with the footwork when all we need is to run it straight and hard. However I though Arona had one of his best games especially the first half.
Sio is not a hooker and should've interchanged at Loose with Wood (who did quite well tbh) playing the 80 if possible.
Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 11:03 am
Yes think he went well again for us and although I doubt it would happen, but if the option was there for a longer ot even permanent deal, would take them up on it.

Do feel that, and sad to say that Kirmo isnt at this level on a regular basis anymore and think hes looking at a ban.

Having said that we also have Crowther, Batchelor and Sio. I like Sio but dont think he should be hooking.
