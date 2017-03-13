WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dean Hadley

Mon Mar 13, 2017 7:09 pm
You can't argue with topping the tackle count when you're on loan at club you have no affinity with. Thought he did very well.
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!

Mon Mar 13, 2017 10:40 pm
PopTart wrote:
Actually, thinking about it, maybe he wasn't that good. Should probably leave him here a bit longer. You don't need him for now do you?

;)
Continue to support the new stadium at Newmarket Lane.
You know it makes sense.
Wakefields roller coaster ride continues.

Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:29 pm
Very average. What was wrong with playing bachelor annikin molloy (is he fit?)
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity

Fri Mar 17, 2017 10:34 pm
metallicat wrote:
Very average. What was wrong with playing bachelor annikin molloy (is he fit?)

Very true batch should be over him and kirmond. No disrespect to kirmond as he has been a great servant but he is spent, and offers little and has so for too long now.
DONT TOUCH THE WATCH
Users browsing this forum: AKA kellyseye, Big Jim Slade, BraddersFC, captaincaveman, cosmicat, Disney cat, dodger666, Eastern Wildcat, Egg Banjo, got there, Hank Moody, jakeyg95, Jizzer, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, M62 J30 TRINITY, Mable_Syrup, MashPotatoes, Pat Bateman, pie.warrior, pocket 4's, Red, White and Blue, Redscat, Sandal Cat, sandcat20, Scarlet Pimpernell, Seth, Spookdownunder, The Avenger, The Dreadnought, thebeagle, wakeytrin, Yosemite Sam

c}