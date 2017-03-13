|
As debuts go, I thought he had a really good game. They brought him off late on for Batchelor but to be honest I'd have left him in place.
He topped the tackle count with 32 and only missed 1. (Arona was next behind him with 26)
He only carried the ball 8 times but made an average gain of 7.25 which is only beaten by Ashurst in the forwards.
He made no errors but did give a penalty away, which I seem to remember was a bit harsh on him.
I liked him and would be happy to keep him for the season (or longer). He's only 24 so has a lot of development in him. Kirmond isn't going to last much longer so we need more than young Batch to cover that side.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:13 am
He had a good debut. His tackling was very effective. Think Hull have plans for him so best we could expect is probably to extend his loan month by month should it be needed.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:16 am
Thought his tackling technique was very good.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 11:20 am
Yes, think he had a good debut for us yesterday.
Should the arrangement be offered on a longer term, or even permanent, would definately think he would be good for us.
With Molloy's long standign injury problems and Kirmo being out at the moment, it certainly gives us options without flogging the others, like Ashurst, Sio, Batchelor and Crowther
Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:18 pm
Very good addition.
I think our S/R is by far the most hotly contested - Accurst looks suburb, Kirmond was a start against Saints, Batchelor shows up well in every game, Hadley looked great and we still have Crowther and Anakin chomping at the bit.
Some hard choices.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:33 pm
Impressed by the guy, as were all sat around me.Would endeavour to seek season loan.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 12:40 pm
thought he was close to MoM
Hull will have long term plans for him I would imagine, given the age profile of their back row.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 1:34 pm
I'm not shocked he did well, very hard working player, rarely misses a tackle and runs stringly. I was surprised he went out on loan, particularly with Ellis out and Watts banned, all the pre season talk was on him in our 17 to replace Pritchard, but got injured in pre season which set him back.
I reckon with Easter coming up he will be back at us after an initial loan he will be back at Hull, good to see him doing well and it benefits both teams.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 2:57 pm
Thats good when you consider Dean has been out with a hip injury for 6 weeks and that would have been his first game back.
Mon Mar 13, 2017 6:08 pm
Actually, thinking about it, maybe he wasn't that good. Should probably leave him here a bit longer. You don't need him for now do you?
