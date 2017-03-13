As debuts go, I thought he had a really good game. They brought him off late on for Batchelor but to be honest I'd have left him in place.



He topped the tackle count with 32 and only missed 1. (Arona was next behind him with 26)

He only carried the ball 8 times but made an average gain of 7.25 which is only beaten by Ashurst in the forwards.

He made no errors but did give a penalty away, which I seem to remember was a bit harsh on him.



I liked him and would be happy to keep him for the season (or longer). He's only 24 so has a lot of development in him. Kirmond isn't going to last much longer so we need more than young Batch to cover that side.