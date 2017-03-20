Honest assessment. Both sides were really poor, neither played the conditions well. Fev played them slightly better. Fev's pack were the difference. Everytime they took the ball in they made 5-10m after initial contact. Our lads didn't. Our lads were poor in that respect (not going for legs to chop, even the senior players didn't) only one that really did was Butterworth to be fair. Go forward was poor.HOWEVER, with all respect to the lads we had such a young side. And they never gave up which was impressive. Once them lads put on a bit more size they will turn into good players. Impressed with the minutes Wilkinson and Hodgson did. Well taken try too! Nice to see some brains out there as well with Keyes going for the drop goal!The cup distraction is over and as I said before, the cup weeks in the future will be welcome weeks off for our lads to rest and get over any future injuries. Hopefully the likes of Batley, Fev, Swinton, Fax, Dewsbury and Oldham all get tough fixtures (or each other) in the next round and it takes momentum from them