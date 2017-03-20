Bullseye wrote:
You'd think it's not beyond the wit of man to write a suitable contract along those lines.
You'd imagine that any basic contract would have clauses connected with non-compliance or being unavailable to fulfil the terms. Getting yourself in bother with the law and being locked up would surely come in with that, I'd have thought.
That said, some police officers have been found by the courts to be a bit, errrm, shall we say, gung ho with the old taser equipment, and it has to be said that, 'assaulting the police' can
be little more than the sort of stuff which gets you a ban in RL when it comes to the ref. Probably the reason why the CPS don't always prosecute if the evidence doesn't match the rhetoric.
At the end of the day, none of us knows what happened that day, so hopefully the idea he won't be available is wide of the mark.