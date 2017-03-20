WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:20 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26296
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
You'd think it's not beyond the wit of man to write a suitable contract along those lines.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:46 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9207
Location: Bradbados
Bullseye wrote:
You'd think it's not beyond the wit of man to write a suitable contract along those lines.


You'd imagine that any basic contract would have clauses connected with non-compliance or being unavailable to fulfil the terms. Getting yourself in bother with the law and being locked up would surely come in with that, I'd have thought.

That said, some police officers have been found by the courts to be a bit, errrm, shall we say, gung ho with the old taser equipment, and it has to be said that, 'assaulting the police' can be little more than the sort of stuff which gets you a ban in RL when it comes to the ref. Probably the reason why the CPS don't always prosecute if the evidence doesn't match the rhetoric.

At the end of the day, none of us knows what happened that day, so hopefully the idea he won't be available is wide of the mark.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 3:58 pm
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3743
Location: Hornsea
HamsterChops wrote:
VISA!!!!!

Reckon we could get away with playing Phoenix on a Holiday Visa? He's just having a kick about with his mates, he's not actually working properly.....

For the last two years we've had people playing as though they were on holiday, does that count?

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 4:03 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26296
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
rugbyreddog wrote:
For the last two years we've had people playing as though they were on holiday, does that count?


Unfortunately not otherwise we'd have about 17 Aussies in by now.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 7:52 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2920
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Honest assessment. Both sides were really poor, neither played the conditions well. Fev played them slightly better. Fev's pack were the difference. Everytime they took the ball in they made 5-10m after initial contact. Our lads didn't. Our lads were poor in that respect (not going for legs to chop, even the senior players didn't) only one that really did was Butterworth to be fair. Go forward was poor.

HOWEVER, with all respect to the lads we had such a young side. And they never gave up which was impressive. Once them lads put on a bit more size they will turn into good players. Impressed with the minutes Wilkinson and Hodgson did. Well taken try too! Nice to see some brains out there as well with Keyes going for the drop goal!

The cup distraction is over and as I said before, the cup weeks in the future will be welcome weeks off for our lads to rest and get over any future injuries. Hopefully the likes of Batley, Fev, Swinton, Fax, Dewsbury and Oldham all get tough fixtures (or each other) in the next round and it takes momentum from them :)
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Mon Mar 20, 2017 10:07 pm
martinwildbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1580
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Honest assessment. Both sides were really poor, neither played the conditions well. Fev played them slightly better. Fev's pack were the difference. Everytime they took the ball in they made 5-10m after initial contact. Our lads didn't. Our lads were poor in that respect (not going for legs to chop, even the senior players didn't) only one that really did was Butterworth to be fair. Go forward was poor.

HOWEVER, with all respect to the lads we had such a young side. And they never gave up which was impressive. Once them lads put on a bit more size they will turn into good players. Impressed with the minutes Wilkinson and Hodgson did. Well taken try too! Nice to see some brains out there as well with Keyes going for the drop goal!

The cup distraction is over and as I said before, the cup weeks in the future will be welcome weeks off for our lads to rest and get over any future injuries. Hopefully the likes of Batley, Fev, Swinton, Fax, Dewsbury and Oldham all get tough fixtures (or each other) in the next round and it takes momentum from them :)

to the point as ever, BB, thanks
c}