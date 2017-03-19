|
Great effort. Inexperienced team. Not helped by the loss of Mendeika early on.
Hope knock to Bentley isn't too bad.
Thought Wilkinson ran his blood to water.
Notice Sharpe moaning about the ref and the conditions on radio Leeds. Simple solution Jon don't throw heaps of forward passes and lose discipline.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:31 pm
Very even game I thought. Terrible conditions which hampered both teams. As others have said I'm happy that our only focus is now the Championship. Good showing from the young lads stepping up the fill the gap.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:37 pm
The thing about the forward passes that Fev threw, they were always from a PTB behind the line to a guy standing over the line so they were easy for the officials to spot.
But anyway, it took Fev the best part of 75 minutes to break down what was basically an u21 Bradford side.
Lots of good things from today, great performance with a never say die attitude from the lads
Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:49 pm
zapperbull wrote:
a disappointing end to the game, i don't think Fev will get into SL
Wow!!!!
Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:49 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Great effort. Inexperienced team. Not helped by the loss of Mendeika early on.
Hope knock to Bentley isn't too bad.
Thought Wilkinson ran his blood to water.
Notice Sharpe moaning about the ref and the conditions on radio Leeds. Simple solution Jon don't throw heaps of forward passes and lose discipline.
Bentley looked like a cut to the ear rather than any muscle injury. Pryce didn't look to be in too much discomfort when coming off. Mendieka didn't look great.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:52 pm
Really top effort from our young lads, I don't agree it was an even game, Fev's pack bullied ours all day, they had all the field position, which all inevitably tired us out for them to be able to score late on. The only disappointments for me were the unforced errors repeatedly made on early tackles, pis.sing away rare possession in theur half. Very frustrating. But, a bit lioke the season so far, punching well above our weight, and giving a generally great account of ourselves, in truly appalling conditions. Just hope we have no bad injuries, and it was well worth the admission.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:25 pm
Size matters. Or so the wife keeps insisting.
Seriously, size was the real difference today. Our starting back row was tiny, we had 3 fairly big props to rotate but they were clearly knackered and could have done with a 4th to spell them more. They had a big pack. In conditions like today, that made all the difference.
That being said, had their pack been smaller or ours had Murray, Roche & Larroyer playing, I don't think there'd have been much to separate the sides and we may have stolen it.
You couldn't fault the effort today. Some are lacking size, some are lacking experience, some are lacking ability (I'm looking at Macani here...), but I didn't see much lacking of effort. Which makes a refreshing change from some recent years where we've had bags of ability but in players that don't look that bothered.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:14 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
Wow!!!!
At least he didn't follow it up by saying he didn't think Leicester would defend their premier league title either.
Sun Mar 19, 2017 7:49 pm
Ross Peltier broken a bone in his hand
