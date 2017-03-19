Great effort. Inexperienced team. Not helped by the loss of Mendeika early on.
Hope knock to Bentley isn't too bad.
Thought Wilkinson ran his blood to water.
Notice Sharpe moaning about the ref and the conditions on radio Leeds. Simple solution Jon don't throw heaps of forward passes and lose discipline.
