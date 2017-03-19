WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Fev Challenge Cup (H)

 
Post a reply

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:23 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26259
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Great effort. Inexperienced team. Not helped by the loss of Mendeika early on.

Hope knock to Bentley isn't too bad.

Thought Wilkinson ran his blood to water.

Notice Sharpe moaning about the ref and the conditions on radio Leeds. Simple solution Jon don't throw heaps of forward passes and lose discipline.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:31 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 2980
Very even game I thought. Terrible conditions which hampered both teams. As others have said I'm happy that our only focus is now the Championship. Good showing from the young lads stepping up the fill the gap.
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
http://www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:37 pm
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2661
The thing about the forward passes that Fev threw, they were always from a PTB behind the line to a guy standing over the line so they were easy for the officials to spot.
But anyway, it took Fev the best part of 75 minutes to break down what was basically an u21 Bradford side.

Lots of good things from today, great performance with a never say die attitude from the lads
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:49 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3745
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
zapperbull wrote:
a disappointing end to the game, i don't think Fev will get into SL

Wow!!!!
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:49 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4341
Bullseye wrote:
Great effort. Inexperienced team. Not helped by the loss of Mendeika early on.

Hope knock to Bentley isn't too bad.

Thought Wilkinson ran his blood to water.

Notice Sharpe moaning about the ref and the conditions on radio Leeds. Simple solution Jon don't throw heaps of forward passes and lose discipline.


Bentley looked like a cut to the ear rather than any muscle injury. Pryce didn't look to be in too much discomfort when coming off. Mendieka didn't look great.

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 5:52 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27682
Location: MACS0647-JD
Really top effort from our young lads, I don't agree it was an even game, Fev's pack bullied ours all day, they had all the field position, which all inevitably tired us out for them to be able to score late on. The only disappointments for me were the unforced errors repeatedly made on early tackles, pis.sing away rare possession in theur half. Very frustrating. But, a bit lioke the season so far, punching well above our weight, and giving a generally great account of ourselves, in truly appalling conditions. Just hope we have no bad injuries, and it was well worth the admission.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Sun Mar 19, 2017 6:25 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2216
Location: No longer Bradford
Size matters. Or so the wife keeps insisting.

Seriously, size was the real difference today. Our starting back row was tiny, we had 3 fairly big props to rotate but they were clearly knackered and could have done with a 4th to spell them more. They had a big pack. In conditions like today, that made all the difference.

That being said, had their pack been smaller or ours had Murray, Roche & Larroyer playing, I don't think there'd have been much to separate the sides and we may have stolen it.

You couldn't fault the effort today. Some are lacking size, some are lacking experience, some are lacking ability (I'm looking at Macani here...), but I didn't see much lacking of effort. Which makes a refreshing change from some recent years where we've had bags of ability but in players that don't look that bothered.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Billy tiger, billypop, blakeysrobin, Block5Bull, Bramley Dog, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Cookie, dddooommm, debaser, eddievan, Fr13daY, jockabull, josefw, MDF3, mumbyisgod, Nothus, paulwalker71, roger daly, roofaldo2, Rotherham Fev Fan, rugbyreddog, Smack him Jimmy, The Phantom Horseman and 307 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,538,7662,74075,8634,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
46-6
WESTS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
10-16
ST GEORGE
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
16-16
HUDDERSFIELD
  
...Full time
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
13-12
CASTLEFORD
  
...Full time
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIGAN
v
HULL FC  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
ST. HELENS
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R4
MANLY
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 25th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R4
PARRAMATTA
v
CRONULLA
TV
  














c}