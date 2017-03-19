Size matters. Or so the wife keeps insisting.



Seriously, size was the real difference today. Our starting back row was tiny, we had 3 fairly big props to rotate but they were clearly knackered and could have done with a 4th to spell them more. They had a big pack. In conditions like today, that made all the difference.



That being said, had their pack been smaller or ours had Murray, Roche & Larroyer playing, I don't think there'd have been much to separate the sides and we may have stolen it.



You couldn't fault the effort today. Some are lacking size, some are lacking experience, some are lacking ability (I'm looking at Macani here...), but I didn't see much lacking of effort. Which makes a refreshing change from some recent years where we've had bags of ability but in players that don't look that bothered.