Really top effort from our young lads, I don't agree it was an even game, Fev's pack bullied ours all day, they had all the field position, which all inevitably tired us out for them to be able to score late on. The only disappointments for me were the unforced errors repeatedly made on early tackles, pis.sing away rare possession in theur half. Very frustrating. But, a bit lioke the season so far, punching well above our weight, and giving a generally great account of ourselves, in truly appalling conditions. Just hope we have no bad injuries, and it was well worth the admission.