WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Fev Challenge Cup (H)

 
Post a reply

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 12:55 pm
FevGrinder User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 501
zapperbull wrote:
If Fev are without the 5 Leeds players it should be interesting as it may be easier to replace our 3 loanees rather than 5


FWIW you can only play 4 DR players in anyone game (though) you could have a loan player also. i.e. a max of 5 loan/DR players.

We had 2 players on DR in the last game v Sheffield (Ormondroyd who is out injured and Handley) so I guess that we will be replacing these 2 players since I can't see us being allowed to play any DR or loan players in this game.

Looking forward to the game and hopefully a Fev win, but suspect that this might be closer than some (including me) may think.

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:23 pm
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4140
Location: Bradford
Squad:
Bentley, Butterworth, Campbell, Halafihi, Hodgson, Keyes, Kirk, Lumb, Macani, Magrin, Mendeika, Moore, Oakes, Peltier, Pryce, Roche, Ryan, Thomas, Wilkinson


Big holes to fill in the pack with Oledzki, Murray and Larroyer all missing. Pleased to see Moore there though. Also no Smith, injured already?

I'd go:

Thomas
Campbell
Mendeika
Oakes
Ryan
Pryce
Keyes
Magrin
Moore
Kirk
Roche
Wilkinson
Bentley

Lumb
Peltier
Hodgson
Macani

Vila and Reiss Butterworth to miss out.

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:53 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4339
Judging by Reiss's tweets, he's playing sunday.

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 2:15 pm
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3795
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Bull Mania wrote:
Judging by Reiss's tweets, he's playing sunday.


Id have him on the bench and look to spell or replace Leon if possible;

Thomas
Campbell
Mendeika
Oakes
Ryan
Pryce
Keyes
Magrin
Moore
Kirk
Roche
Wilkinson
Bentley

Lumb
Peltier
Hodgson
Butterworth

Still a decent looking side that should give a good account of itself against what looks like a good Featherstone side. Im looking forward to a game where the winning or losing doesn't feel quite so important. The next four league games are massive for us, Dewsbury(H), Oldham(A), Sheff(H) and Fax(H). 3 wins from that lot and we'll be back on terms and zero points!

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 4:03 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9042
Location: bradford
/thought Keyes was in a boot last week and out for a while?. if he's genuinely available, Think I'd be tempted to leave Pryce out entirely and have Keyes-Thomas in halves with Campbell at FB. and bearing in mind Thomas looked to get a knock last week bring him off to accommodate Butterworth. No point risking anyone with niggles more than necessary in a meaningless game from our POV. But at same time we want to put as competitive a team as possible out to keep teams confidence up.

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 4:17 pm
FevGrinder User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 501
The Fev 19-Man Squad: Andy Bostock, Anthony Thackeray, Brad Tagg, Chris Ulugia, Darrell Griffin, Frankie Mariano, Ian Hardman, James Duckworth, James Lockwood, Jason Walton, John Davies, Josh Hardcastle, Keal Carlile, Kyle Briggs, Luke Cooper, Matty Wildie, Richard Moore, Sam Day, Scott Turner.

I would go with the following team, but wouldn't be surprised to se Hardcastle and Day to be included to give them game time.
Hardman
Turner
Ulugia
Walton
Duckworth
Thackeray
Wildie
Griffin
Carlile
Bostock
Lockwood
Davis
Tagg

Briggs
Mariano
Cooper
Moore

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Fri Mar 17, 2017 4:20 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26256
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Side is reminiscent of that which was out muscled by Rochdale in game 2. Shows how much we rely on the loan lads.

Hope Smith isn't too badly injured, we could've done with him getting more fitness back in this game.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:57 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 328
Location: Depends whose asking
I'll accept a fev win if we dont pick any injuries up; but if we lose the game and some key players through injury that will really put the odds against us going into the next few important games.

Re: Fev Challenge Cup (H)

Post Sat Mar 18, 2017 2:53 pm
Bulls4Champs Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4469
Would like to win this and get a tie vs Fax or Cougars. Hopefully get on a run, nice little boost to the coffers if we can fill Shay or Cougar Park. Then Rhinos in 5th Round.

Not getting ahead of myself or anthing though.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bent&Bongser, Bets'y Bulls, Bullnorthern, Bulls4Champs, childofthenorthern, Fr13daY, Frank Whitcombe, GazzaBull, Google Adsense [Bot], le penguin, mumbyisgod, paulwalker71, rambull1967, Steel City Bull, zapperbull and 141 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,538,0641,77975,8464,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
W Sun 12th Mar SL WAK 24 22 SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 18th Mar : 05:30
NRL-R3
NEWCASTLE
18-24
SOUTHS
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 08:00
NRL-R3
PENRITH
12-14
SYDNEY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 10:00
NRL-R3
NQL COWBOYS
8-30
MANLY
TV
  
...Full time LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
  Sat 18th Mar : 17:00
SL-R5
CATALANS
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 05:00
NRL-R3
CANBERRA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 07:30
NRL-R3
CRONULLA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
WIGAN
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sun 19th Mar : 15:00
SL-R5
SALFORD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Tue 21st Mar : 20:00
SL-R7
CASTLEFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Thu 23rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
SOUTHS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
 > Thu 23rd Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WAKEFIELD
v
LEIGH
TV
 < 
  Fri 24th Mar : 07:00
NRL-R4
PENRITH
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 09:05
NRL-R4
BRISBANE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
WIDNES
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Mar : 20:00
SL-R6
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  














c}