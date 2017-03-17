|
zapperbull wrote:
If Fev are without the 5 Leeds players it should be interesting as it may be easier to replace our 3 loanees rather than 5
FWIW you can only play 4 DR players in anyone game (though) you could have a loan player also. i.e. a max of 5 loan/DR players.
We had 2 players on DR in the last game v Sheffield (Ormondroyd who is out injured and Handley) so I guess that we will be replacing these 2 players since I can't see us being allowed to play any DR or loan players in this game.
Looking forward to the game and hopefully a Fev win, but suspect that this might be closer than some (including me) may think.
Fri Mar 17, 2017 1:23 pm
Squad:
Bentley, Butterworth, Campbell, Halafihi, Hodgson, Keyes, Kirk, Lumb, Macani, Magrin, Mendeika, Moore, Oakes, Peltier, Pryce, Roche, Ryan, Thomas, Wilkinson
Big holes to fill in the pack with Oledzki, Murray and Larroyer all missing. Pleased to see Moore there though. Also no Smith, injured already?
I'd go:
Thomas
Campbell
Mendeika
Oakes
Ryan
Pryce
Keyes
Magrin
Moore
Kirk
Roche
Wilkinson
Bentley
Lumb
Peltier
Hodgson
Macani
Vila and Reiss Butterworth to miss out.
Judging by Reiss's tweets, he's playing sunday.
Bull Mania wrote:
Judging by Reiss's tweets, he's playing sunday.
Id have him on the bench and look to spell or replace Leon if possible;
Thomas
Campbell
Mendeika
Oakes
Ryan
Pryce
Keyes
Magrin
Moore
Kirk
Roche
Wilkinson
Bentley
Lumb
Peltier
Hodgson
Butterworth
Still a decent looking side that should give a good account of itself against what looks like a good Featherstone side. Im looking forward to a game where the winning or losing doesn't feel quite so important. The next four league games are massive for us, Dewsbury(H), Oldham(A), Sheff(H) and Fax(H). 3 wins from that lot and we'll be back on terms and zero points!
/thought Keyes was in a boot last week and out for a while?. if he's genuinely available, Think I'd be tempted to leave Pryce out entirely and have Keyes-Thomas in halves with Campbell at FB. and bearing in mind Thomas looked to get a knock last week bring him off to accommodate Butterworth. No point risking anyone with niggles more than necessary in a meaningless game from our POV. But at same time we want to put as competitive a team as possible out to keep teams confidence up.
The Fev 19-Man Squad: Andy Bostock, Anthony Thackeray, Brad Tagg, Chris Ulugia, Darrell Griffin, Frankie Mariano, Ian Hardman, James Duckworth, James Lockwood, Jason Walton, John Davies, Josh Hardcastle, Keal Carlile, Kyle Briggs, Luke Cooper, Matty Wildie, Richard Moore, Sam Day, Scott Turner.
I would go with the following team, but wouldn't be surprised to se Hardcastle and Day to be included to give them game time.
Hardman
Turner
Ulugia
Walton
Duckworth
Thackeray
Wildie
Griffin
Carlile
Bostock
Lockwood
Davis
Tagg
Briggs
Mariano
Cooper
Moore
Side is reminiscent of that which was out muscled by Rochdale in game 2. Shows how much we rely on the loan lads.
Hope Smith isn't too badly injured, we could've done with him getting more fitness back in this game.
Sat Mar 18, 2017 12:57 pm
I'll accept a fev win if we dont pick any injuries up; but if we lose the game and some key players through injury that will really put the odds against us going into the next few important games.
Would like to win this and get a tie vs Fax or Cougars. Hopefully get on a run, nice little boost to the coffers if we can fill Shay or Cougar Park. Then Rhinos in 5th Round.
Not getting ahead of myself or anthing though.
